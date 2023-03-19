Minecraft player creates The Last Supper in-game

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor called u/DaCrazyRacoon created and posted a superb map art replica of Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting The Last Supper. The post contained two pieces of media: a picture of the finished map art and a GIF showcasing a timelapse. The former artwork is quite detailed as well as accurate to the actual painting.

The second media is a GIF showcasing a timelapse of how the Minecraft Redditor created the map art (Image via Reddit/u/DaCrazyRacoon)

Since the sandbox game is over a decade old, players have devised a method to create stunning works of art using maps. They manually place blocks to make massive artworks that are later seen on an in-game map. This was the exact approach used by the Redditor who made the masterpiece featured above. Judging by the first picture, the entire map art covers 72 blocks. This proves the canvas must have been huge inside the game's world.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's massive map art imitation of The Last Supper artwork

Posts where players showcase their massive creations in Minecraft always do well on the game's official subreddit. The one uploaded by u/DaCrazyRacoon received over four thousand upvotes and loads of comments in just a few days. People were blown away by how accurately the original poster replicated The Last Supper painting through map art.

In its comment section, the original poster described how the entire artwork was 1526 by 769 blocks in size. They also mentioned that the total number of blocks used, including the support ones, was around 1.4 million. It took them around two and a half months to complete the entire map art in Survival mode.

Though many players create this massive map art, doing it in the aforementioned mode adds a whole other layer of challenge. Hence, several gamers appreciated the artist's dedication.

The original poster explaining the number of blocks and space it took in Minecraft to build the map art (Image via Reddit)

Most fans were blown away by the sheer size of the map art. While one called it "the last map art," others could not believe how enormous this creation was. The original poster also replied to most of the comments on their post.

Redditors were blown away by the enormity of the Minecraft map art (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor was confused about how the replica was created. Needless to say, there are still many new players out there who might not know about map arts or how to make them. The original poster and other users were kind enough to explain how such artworks are made using in-game maps to these individuals.

Some new players were unable to understand how the original poster made the map art (Image via Reddit)

Overall, the post was highly appreciated by the Minecraft Reddit community since this is most definitely one of the largest map art that have been uploaded on the subreddit.

