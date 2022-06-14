5 things new players should try out in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update has finally been released for everyone to download. It brought a plethora of new features that made the popular sandbox game even more exciting.

The patch dropped on June 7 after nearly a year of development. After each update, a massive influx of new users plays the game for the first time.

The Minecraft 1.19 update brought four new mobs: Warden, Frog, Tadpole, and Allay. It also added two new biomes with a new structure: Deep Dark with Ancient City structure and Mangrove Swamp biome.

New blocks, items, enchantments, advancements, status effects, and much more were also added. New players can start the game and progress normally, but they must also explore some new features.

Five awesome activities in Minecraft 1.19 update as a beginner

1) Explore new Mangrove Swamps

A Mangrove Swamp (Image via Mojang)

Mangrove Swamp is a brand new biome added with the Minecraft 1.19 update. It is a reasonably harmless biome filled with dense mangrove trees and new frog mobs.

Gamers will get a sense of being in the wild as they walk on mud and witness the dense and mirky biome. Since newbies will start a new world, they can easily find these new biomes as all the chunks generated will have new features compared to old worlds.

2) Find and breed different frogs

Rare green frogs (Image via Mojang)

Frogs are one of the best mobs added in Minecraft 1.19, as many users have loved them since they were first introduced. These cute, derpy mobs are passive and will peacefully live in swamp biomes.

They will walk slowly, hop high, and croak. There are three types of frog colors, depending on the temperature in which they spawn or grow.

White frogs can be found in Mangrove Swamps, Orange frogs in normal Swamps, and green frogs can only be obtained if gamers manually grow Tadpoles in cold biomes.

Readers can breed frogs with slimeballs. Once they breed, they will lay frogspawn eggs that hatch into Tadpoles. These baby mobs can be scooped up in the bucket and be grown anywhere.

3) Cautiously explore Deep Dark biome

The Deep Dark Biome is extremely dangerous for newcomers (Image via Mojang)

Mangrove Swamps and Frogs are the fun part of Minecraft 1.19, whereas the Deep Dark and the Warden are the scariest features ever added to the game. New players are advised not to venture into this spooky biome since they can instantly die at the hands of the new mob.

Even if they find this new cave biome, gamers must be extremely cautious not to make any sound.

This biome will be filled with sculk sensors and shriekers that can activate from any sound and summon the Warden after three mistakes. Newcomers with basic gear should only observe the biome from a distance and not indulge in it.

4) Try to rescue Allay from Pillager Outposts

Allays occasionally spawn in Pillager Outposts (Image via Mojang)

Beginners who have played the title for a while can conquer the Pillager Outpost in Minecraft 1.19 to find the new Allay. These cute, friendly mobs will be trapped in the Pillager Outpost and Woodland Mansion.

However, finding and winning in Woodland Mansions is way more complicated. Hence, newcomers should look for new mobs in Pillager Outposts only.

5) Play around with mud and mangrove blocks

Mud and Mangrove blocks (Image via Mojang)

Besides biomes and mobs, players will also find many new blocks added with the Minecraft 1.19 update. Mud blocks and Mangrove wood blocks can be found around Mangrove Swamp biomes. Gamers can craft all kinds of new blocks with mud and try out the new red-colored mangrove wood.

Although new sculk blocks exist in the Deep Dark, newcomers should not try to obtain them until and unless they have good gear and expertise to survive in the most dangerous biome.

