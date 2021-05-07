Ender Dragon vs Warden in Minecraft: Which is the stronger mob?

For many years, the Ender Dragon has been the strongest mob in Minecraft. It has gained a reputation for being the hardest mob boss to beat in the game. However, with the introduction of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update 1.17, the Ender Dragon may have a challenger.

The Warden is Minecraft’s newest mob, and it is powerful enough to rival other boss mobs in the game, such as the Wither and the Ender Dragon.

This article discusses the strengths and weaknesses of the Ender Dragon and the Warden to determine which is the stronger boss mob.

Also read: Iron Golem vs Warden in Minecraft: How different are these mobs?

Which Minecraft mob is stronger between the Ender Dragon and the Warden?

There are a few things that make a particular mob stronger than others in Minecraft. These qualities are their health points, the strengths of their attacks, and their overall threat to the player's health.

Health points

Ender Dragon mid-attack (Image via Minecraft360.fandom)

The Ender Dragon and the Warden are both incredibly strong mobs in Minecraft. Each mob has far more health points than the player.

The Ender Dragon has 200 health points, while the Warden has 84. This makes the Ender Dragon stronger than the Warden as far as health goes.

Damage points

Ender Dragon legos (Image via toymamashop)

The Ender Dragon and the Warden have powerful attacks to use against players.

The Warden's attack is sudden and can be up to 31 damage points. This is enough to kill a player with one hit. It can even kill players with armor on.

The Ender Dragon, on the other hand, has four different attacks, the strongest of which has 12 damage points.

In this scenario, the Warden is much stronger than the Ender Dragon since the latter's attacks won't be able to kill an armored or skilled player in one hit.

Game Mechanics

Warden illustration (Image via deviantart)

The Ender Dragon and the Warden have very different game mechanics in Minecraft.

The Ender Dragon is a flying boss mob that is only summoned in the End dimension when the player travels there.

Meanwhile, the Warden is a rare cave-dwelling mob that walks around sensing cave vibrations. Wardens are blind, so they need to listen to noises and feel vibrations in order to attack players.

In this department, the Ender Dragon and the Warden are stronger in their own specific way. The Ender Dragon is better at attacking from the sky, while the Warden is better in noisy situations where they can sense entities and their vibrations.

Who is truly stronger?

Purple Ender Dragon (Image via programeguides)

Wardens can kill players with one single hit, while Ender Dragons have more health points and four different attacks, with game mechanics that are wired to attack and kill players. Based on these criteria, the Ender Dragon is stronger than the Warden in Minecraft.

The Ender Dragon will also take longer to kill since it has 200 health points as opposed to the Warden's 84.

Players will likely not want to face either of these mobs, as they're both incredibly dangerous and difficult to kill.

Also read: Warden vs Wither in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?