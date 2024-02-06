What is the lore behind the Warden in Minecraft?

What's the lore behind Minecraft's Warden? Ever since this fearsome mob was introduced in The Wild Update, players have wondered what the creature is all about, why it does what it does, and how it came to be in the first place. Unfortunately, information on the back story for the Warden is light, and this is likely an intentional choice by Mojang.

By keeping the actual lore about the Warden obtuse, Minecraft players are encouraged to come up with theories about the mob and its origins. Much of what we know about the Warden comes from its development history and how it interacts with its environment and entities like mobs and players.

All things considered, the Warden is one of the most developed mobs in the game's history.

What we know about the Warden's lore in Minecraft

The Warden uses its sonic boom attack in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Originally developed as different mobs known as the Shade, the Stalker, and the Hollowed, the Warden had a considerably long development period during work for Minecraft's 1.19 update. Due to its poor sight, it burrows through the deep dark biome, using its sense of smell and ability to detect vibrations to find intruders, and when it attacks, it can deal a devastating amount of damage.

According to Brandon Pearce, a gameplay developer at Mojang, the Warden is considered a force of nature. Though it's a living creature (especially because it isn't classified as an undead like some mobs), its destructive capability makes it more than an ordinary mob in Minecraft, but not quite a boss in the conventional sense. It simply exists, and its motivations are its own.

According to a 1.19 trailer showing off Minecraft's deep dark biome, the Warden was created to be similar to an Eldritch horror, made popular in the works of the writer H.P. Lovecraft. Instead of jump-scaring players, the Warden (and the deep dark at large) is intended to play on the horror of the unknown, which is likely why its lore is so obscure.

What Minecraft fans do know is that the Warden traditionally appears in the deep dark biome when enough sculk shrieker blocks are disturbed, leading to the creature tunneling up from the ground to search for enemies. Ancient cities, the lone structure that is intended to generate in the deep dark, also contain a central edifice in their center that looks quite similar to the head shape of the Warden.

This has led some Minecraft fans to wonder if the Warden wasn't created or worshipped by the culture that lived in the ancient cities. Some have even suggested that the center of the structure is a portal to a new in-game dimension. Mojang has confirmed neither theory, though the resemblance between the central statue in ancient cities and the Warden is clear to see.

Ancient cities have a central structure reminiscent of the Warden (Image via Mojang)

Moreover, the Warden possesses a strange texture in the center of its chest that seems to pulse and glow. Players pointed out that it's quite similar to soul sand/soul soil blocks in Minecraft.

Pearce remarked that the "souls" inside the Warden's chest were important to its lore but didn't clarify further. He also stated that the Warden was connected to the mystery at the end of the "11" music disc during an "Ask Mojang" developer Q&A video on the official Minecraft YouTube channel.

The 11 disc is one of the most hotly debated items in the game, as it seems to play out a recording of a character's final moments before an unseen entity attacks them, and many have suggested this may be the Warden.

Put plainly, much about the Warden is unknown on purpose. Mojang made clear in the creature's development that it was intended to be mysterious to generate fear for players who couldn't understand its motives and origins. If additional details surrounding the Warden's lore are revealed, it likely won't be in large amounts, as the idea is to keep the mob's backstory relatively unknown.

Still, the lack of concrete lore surrounding the Warden does present the opportunity for fans to speculate. Such a strange and otherworldly mob having all of its lore divulged right away wouldn't be particularly fun.

Keeping the Warden's real story hidden allows fans to feel unnerved when exploring its domain, as they would constantly have to come up with new theories as to how and why it exists.