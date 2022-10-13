Every way to get discounts from Minecraft villagers

Villagers are one of the most detailed mobs in Minecraft in terms of mechanics. They are somewhat like human beings, living in their villages and following routines. They sleep at night and work on their profession during the day.

Many villagers are professionals who can trade different items depending on their job. Trading is great as players can sell off useless items, earn emeralds, and buy useful items from them. Though more precious items have higher price tags, there are clever ways to get heavy discounts from villagers.

Winning raids and other ways players can get discounts from Minecraft villagers

Curing zombie villagers

Occasionally, Minecraft players will stumble upon a zombie villager. These are uncommon variants of villagers who have been zombified and are hostile towards the player. However, there is a way to cure them.

To cure zombie villagers, players should throw splash potions of weakness at them before feeding them a golden apple. The curing process takes anywhere between one to five minutes (they take more time to cure in Java Edition). If beds and iron bars are placed near a curing zombie villager, the process catalyzes.

If the cured villagers already have a profession, they will be directly given discounts from that job's trade list. If the cured villagers do not have a profession, players can place any jobsite block to employ them and get discounts from it.

Winning a raid

A raid happens when a Minecraft player enters a village with a Bad Omen status effect applied to them. This results in waves of Pillagers and Illagers infiltrating the village and killing all the villagers.

This is where players have a chance to save the village from raids and protect the villagers. Remember, villagers have special mechanics where they can store memories by observing what the player does. Accordingly, they either like the player more or less. Villagers will always appreciate it if a player is trying to save them. Hence, they will offer them discounts.

Additionally, the Hero of the Village status effect gets applied to players after a raid is finished. This further decreases the prices on all the trade lists of the villagers living in that particular village.

Trading frequently with villagers

Frequently trading with Minecraft villagers is the easiest but longest method to get discounts from them. With each trade, the reputation of the player increases in the villager's mind.

Hence, after a certain point, that particular villager will start trading items at a discounted price. This does not have a village-wide effect; it only works for that villager only.

If players want discounts from another villager, they need to trade frequently with them.

