Bad Omen is a feature that was added to Minecraft with the 1.14 version of the Java edition. Players get the Bad Omen effect by attacking a pillager that is carrying a banner all the way to despawn. A pillager carrying a banner is referred to as a Raid Captain. Entering a village after getting the Bad Omen effect will start a village raid. Players can avoid this by drinking milk or waiting one hour and forty minutes. 1 hour 40 minutes equals five days in Minecraft. Each daylight cycle in the game is 20 minutes long.

Bad Omen effect in Minecraft: Everything players need to know.

Image via Mojang

The Bad Omen effect in Minecraft is obtained when a player or a players' tamed wolf has attacked a Raid Captain. Attacking the Raid Captain in almost any way will still bring this effect if it despawns. This includes players using lava, TNT, fire, water and more. The Raid Captain of a mob is a pillager that is seen carrying a pillager banner. Typically, a Raid Captain will be near a squad of three pillagers or more when naturally spawned in Minecraft.

The effect starts at the moment the Raid Captain despawns. The player will see a pillager head with two axes at the start of the Bad Omen effect and will see dark green bubbles that will resemble a potion effect. Java edition players will notice that the Bad Omen effect has levels. However, Bedrock edition players will not have this effect in levels.

A player can get rid of the Bad Omen effect by drinking milk, despawning, waiting for the effect to wear out, or triggering a raid. The Bad Omen effect lasts around 5 in-game days before wearing off. Triggering a raid starts as a player enters the radius of a village. Successfully defending the village will earn the player a Hero of the Village effect. There are achievements from starting a raid. Achievements that involve the Bad Omen effect include "we're being attacked" and "I have a bad feeling about this."