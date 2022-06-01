Minecraft Warden update release date, download time, how to spawn, and more

Minecraft is days away from its next significant update: 1.19 The Wild Update. Users wanting to start the world as prepared as possible should think about effectively taking on or avoiding the new boss — the Warden.

The additions of Ancient Cities, corrupted by the death-born sculk, and their subterranean protectors will surely shake up Minecraft’s meta in an interesting way.

Everything gamers must know about Minecraft’s Warden before official release

Release date

The Wild Update is set to release on June 7, less than a week away. While there is very little information on the exact time of day that the update will be available for download, fans have a rough estimate for when the Android version of Bedrock Edition will land.

The 1.19 update should roll out to Android devices around 4.30 BST. Players can reasonably expect all other platforms to release around the same time for player base parity.

How to spawn Warden

The Warden burrowing out of the ground (Image via Minecraft)

The Warden has one of Minecraft’s most unique summoning methods. When users activate a sculk shrieker, an internal tag known as warning is increased. Whenever someone reaches four warnings and there is not another Warden within 48 blocks, a Warden will spawn and begin searching for the gamer.

The Warden is the game’s first truly blind mob. Instead of using vision, it uses a combination of sensing vibrations, such as players walking or running, and scent, which is proximity-based user detection, to find the target.

Once gamers are found, the Warden will roar and then begin chasing and attempting to kill them.

How to escape Warden

A player sneaking near a Warden (Image via Minecraft)

Since the Warden follows vibrations, users can hide from it by sneaking. In addition, items such as snowballs can be used to lure it away.

If gamers can distract this mob for sixty seconds, and it remains in a calm state for that whole minute and detects no vibrations, the Warden will burrow into the ground and despawn.

How dangerous is Warden?

The Warden is the most dangerous mob that calls the overworld its home. This beast of a boss has a massive ability to deal damage.

Players on the normal difficulty in full unenchanted netherite armor can be brought from full health to 3.5 hearts in a single hit. The melee hit does not end there, though, as it disables shields for five seconds.

It also has methods to avoid pits that other mobs can fall into, such as pillaring. The Warden’s ranged attack option is not quite as deadly as the melee attack.

These ranged attacks have 15 blocks of horizontal range and 20 blocks of vertical range and the ability to penetrate walls and home in on users. The balancing factor of this ranged option is their weaker damage.

For example, the melee attack mentioned above deals 15 hearts of damage, whereas the ranged attack on normal difficulty deals five hearts of damage.

The Warden will also debuff all gamers within 20 blocks with 12 seconds of the darkness effect every six seconds.

Combine this damage potential with the Warden’s massive 250 heart health pool, knockback resistance, and the ability to at least keep up with a walking individual, and it is by far the most dangerous mob in the game.

The only potential competition is the charged creeper and Ender Dragon, though the latter is most dangerous to players who have not fought it before.

Edited by Ravi Iyer