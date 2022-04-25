10 best Minecraft seeds for netherite in April 2022

Netherite is Minecraft's most efficient and powerful equipment at the moment, so it's no surprise that players want to acquire plenty of it to create excellent tools, weapons, and armor.

For the most part, Minecraft players earn netherite ingots in two different ways. They can head into the depths of the Nether, mining ancient debris blocks and making them into nether scraps before making them into netherite ingots, or they can loot netherite ingots directly from bastion remnant structures.

No matter how players choose to acquire their netherite, there are a number of seeds that should be helpful in doing so. They're certainly worth examining for the prospect of quick ancient debris and netherite ingots.

Minecraft: Awesome seeds for finding ancient debris and netherite ingots

10) Netherite Bastion (-3361410494056691919)

Netherite ingots and scraps abound in this seed's bastion remnant (Image via Mojang)

As previously stated, Minecraft players can find quite a few goodies while searching through bastion remnants, including netherite scrap and ingots. This seed starts players out in an innocuous forest, which on its own is nothing to write home about. However, there should be a ruined Nether portal near the coordinates (X: 24, Z: 72), providing players with an easier way to enter the Nether.

Once players are in the fiery dimension, they can find a treasure room close by at the coordinates (X: 32, Z: 192). Another bastion treasure room can also be found at (X: 80, Z: -400), giving players plenty of opportunities to loot some netherite.

9) Village Spawn and Ruined Portal (5628804233082131096)

This seed combines an easier start with quick access to a bastion (Image via Mojang)

A village can make for a great starting point for Minecraft players, expediting their time to get to the Nether. This is further improved in this seed by a nearby ruined portal at (X: -376, Z: -472), and once players get to the Nether, they should have quick availability for netherite ingots/scrap and maybe even some ancient debris.

The bastion rests at approximately (X: -304, Z: -656) and possesses a treasure room with potential netherite goods. Observant players may even find a few blocks of ancient debris if they do some digging around the bastion.

8) 3 Netherite Ingots with Diamond Armor and Sword/Pickaxe (4146472180283532830)

One of the bastion's loot chests from the seed (Image via u/Makkuth/Reddit)

This is another Minecraft seed that starts players in a relatively uneventful forest biome. However, a nearby ruined Nether portal rests at (X: 184, Z: 8), providing quick Nether access. Once players have entered the Nether proper, they can head to (X: 160, Z: -800), which contains a bastion treasure room stocked full of goodies. Additional chests are lootable throughout the complex as well, resulting in a great collection of items.

A few of the items available through the seed's loot table in this bastion include netherite ingots, a diamond chestplate, as well as an enchanted pickaxe and a few standard diamonds. The results may vary for other players depending on the seed's RNG for loot chests, but many Minecraft players on Reddit have reported positive results with this seed.

7) Ancient Debris Clusters (11912111289)

A cluster of ancient debris available for mining (Image via u/BruhMinecraftGood/Reddit)

For Minecraft players who don't mind doing a little ancient debris mining, this seed makes for an excellent place, thanks to clusters of the block at certain coordinates. The seed was posted specifically for Bedrock Edition, but should work just fine in Java Edition as well.

In addition to having quite a large amount of diamonds in the overworld, players can find a cluster of ancient debris blocks within the Nether beginning at the coordinates (X: 46, Y: 5, Z: 47) with additional ancient debris within a ten-block radius of the first ancient debris block. That should be enough ancient debris to set Minecraft players up with some quick netherite gear.

6) Hybrid Bastion/Nether Fortress (71196647)

This seed's bastion remnant clashes with a nearby Nether fortress (Image via OMGCraft/Youtube)

With this particular seed, Minecraft players get to enjoy a little bit of a generation anomaly along with their potential netherite goods. At spawn, players begin near a savannah village, giving them ample opportunities to quickly gather supplies. A very short walk from spawn (X: 56, Z: 40) is a ruined portal that holds something quite interesting on the other side.

Once Minecraft players are in the Nether, they'll find a bastion (treasure room at X: 0, Z: 16) intersecting with a Nether fortress (X: -69, Z: 43). After players loot the bastion for netherite, they can use their newfound gear to head to the Nether Fortress and quickly kill some blazes for blaze rods if they'd like to progress through Survival Mode quickly.

5) Large Ancient Debris Cluster (589342802)

Players should be able to find a sizable amount of ancient debris at the bottom of this seed (Image via Mojang)

This seed may not seem like much to start for Minecraft players, but its Nether component has quite a sizable grouping of ancient debris. At approximately (X: -1011, Y: 14, Z: 103), players can find a quality chunk of ancient debris in the area. It may not be the safest locale to travel to, but the payoff is certainly worth it.

Ideally, players will want to build their Nether portal as close as possible to the Nether coordinates themselves in the Overworld in order to shorten their travel time to the debris.

4) Double Bastion (-1908439164282928017)

Two treasure rooms within a few hundred blocks of each other exist in this seed (Image via u/Aleas_358/Reddit)

Minecraft players begin in this seed on a coastal area, so they may have to work a little harder to get their bearings. If it's possible for them, players can find a taiga village at (X: -208, Z: 1,136) to help give themselves a bit of a better head start.

Regardless, once inside the Nether, Minecraft players should be able to find two adjacent bastions close together, with their treasure rooms only a few hundred blocks between each other at (X: -592, Z: 176) and (X: -272, Z: 176). There's no guarantee that these bastions will have netherite in their loot drops, but with two bastions, the chances improve considerably in this Minecraft seed.

3) Ruined Portal to Double Bastions (-8137946543948496127)

This seed features an additional two bastions incredibly close together (Image via Mojang)

Another double bastion remnant seed in Minecraft, this seed is a little more favorable to players at the spawn point. Players begin in a birch forest with a ruined portal that can be found at (X: 184, Z: 104), meaning they can access the Nether much more quickly once they have the necessary obsidian.

Once in the Nether, Minecraft players will want to make their way to (X: 112, Z: 448) or (X: -182, Z: 512). The former bastion rests in the Nether wastes biome while the latter sits in a warped forest. Either way, these bastions are incredibly close together, and double the treasure rooms mean double the opportunity to score quick netherite.

2) Large Ancient Debris Stash (589342802)

The Redditor Roy_Harper1 spots a particularly large ancient debris cluster (Image via u/Roy_Harper1/Reddit)

A Minecraft: Bedrock Edition seed, this seed allegedly contains a significantly larger collection of ancient debris blocks for players to mine. The seed begins with the player in a small plains biome adjacent to a river. Across the river, players can find a landmass of plains and deserts with a huge amount of buried treasure. However, when players enter the Nether, they can find another treasure trove of sorts.

Specifically, at the coordinates (X: -1011, Y: 14, Z: 103), players can find a large cluster of ancient debris. This seed was posted to Reddit before the 1.18.2 update of Minecraft, however, so it's unclear if the ancient debris is still completely intact.

1) The Infinite Repeating Seed

This famous seed allows for virtually infinite ancient debris (Image via ibxtoycat/Youtube)

A seed discovered by the Minecraft community and displayed by multiple YouTubers and Redditors, this seed was found after considerable study of Minecraft's world-generation tools. This particular seed repeats itself indefinitely in all dimensions, meaning that players who find one piece of ancient debris (such as the one at X: 2362, Y: 15, Z: -2282) can simply follow the repeating pattern to find the additional pieces of ancient debris.

Using this seed, players can accrue a massive amount of ancient debris quickly and efficiently without needing to worry about finding bastions for loot or scouring the Nether for lone ancient debris blocks.

