5 best Minecraft village house designs

Villager houses can be very useful to Minecraft players. For starters, many of them have chests inside that can have good loot. Emeralds, iron ingots, bread, paper, compasses, arrows, shears, saddles, armor, lapis lazuli and diamonds can be acquired through looting a village.

However, that's not all that villages are good for.

Villages have a number of houses, which results in several living places. It can be a really fun experience to take over a village and live there, even if it means harshly displacing the existing villagers.

Regardless of whether players want to take over an existing village or simply recreate their own, here are some of the best house designs in the world-building title.

Minecraft Villager house designs

5) Temple 2

Temple 2 design (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Temple 2 is great for several reasons. It's tall, has multiple stories, and roof access. This can be very useful for storage. The only downside of the structure is its fairly basic design, as it mainly just uses cobblestone.

4) Library 2

Library 2 (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Library 2 is a great structure to move into. Multiple villagers usually live in Library 2, so players will have enough space. They may need to add on to the structure eventually, according to their needs, but it's big enough for a starter base.

The structure utilizes oak logs, planks, and other wooden blocks in addition to cobblestone.

3) Mason House 1

Mason House 1 (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The Mason House's first design is pretty good. It's spacious enough, though it only has one storey. The design is simple enough to replicate as well. It also has the added distinction of having Terracotta, in addition to oak logs, steps and cobblestone for the base.

2) Temple 1

Temple 1 (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The Temple 1 design is strong. It's deep enough that it can be serviceable for players and it looks pretty good, too. The design is a bit more complicated than the others on this list, but that just means the finished product will be even better. Gamers can use terracotta, oak logs, planks, steps, and tinted glass panes.

1) Library 1

Library 1 (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Library 1 has plenty of space as is. Players won't likely need to add on to the structure, and they can even have roommates.

The two-storey design is fairly complicated compared to other village houses, but is still pretty easy to replicate. Oak logs and planks as well as cobblestone and glass panes are required.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

