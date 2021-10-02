Evoker vs illusioner in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

Minecraft’s evokers and illusioners have many things in common, but there are also a lot of ways in which they’re different.

Evokers are a type of hostile mob in Minecraft. Players can encounter them in woodland mansions and during raids. Evokers have powerful spell-casting abilities, and will not hesitate to use these on any players, villagers, or wandering traders they encounter.

Illusioners have spellcasting abilities of their own in Minecraft. These mobs will also attack players, villagers, and wandering traders. Players will have a harder time encountering them, however, as illusioners are currently unimplemented in-game.

Evoker vs illusioner in Minecraft: What separates the two mobs?

Similarities

An image of an Evoker standing on a beach in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft).

Behavior

Evokers and illusioners both celebrate their victories. Both mobs will laugh and jump into the air when all the beds in a village are destroyed. They also rejoice if all villagers are obliterated in a raid.

Drops

An image of an illusioner in Minecraft. Image via Minecraft.

Both evokers and illusioners can drop the Ominous Banner item. This will occur if they are raid captains.

Appearance

While they have different clothing, evokers and illusioners both share a similar base skin.

Hostility

Minecraft illusioners can be raid captains. (Image via Minecraft.)

Evokers and illusioners both appear in raids. This means that they are hostile towards players, villagers, and wandering traders.

Differences

An image of an illusioner casting a spell in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft).

Spawning

Evokers are present in regular Minecraft gameplay, while Illusioners have not been implemented and cannot spawn unless a player executes a command in-game.

Appearance

An evoker standing in a plains biome in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft).

Evokers wear black robes with gold trim. Illusioners, on the other hand, wear white-speckled blue cloaks, and also have a hood.

Weapons

Evokers do not have any physical weapons in Minecraft, but illusioners are equipped with bows.

Drops

A Token of Undying in-game. (Image via Minecraft.)

Evokers drop emeralds and the Totem of Undying. They are the only source of the item in-game. Illusioners, on the other hand, drop their bows.

Evokers and illusioners are similar and different in many ways, and they remain a fascinating part of Minecraft gameplay. Both have nuances and intricacies which are interesting to explore.

