  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Fan creates a Minecraft datapack featuring living ecosystems

Fan creates a Minecraft datapack featuring living ecosystems

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Oct 04, 2025 08:23 GMT
A Minecraft player made a datapack to add seasons to the game
A Minecraft player made a datapack to add seasons to the game (Image via Reddit/dagmarski/Mojang Studios)

The blocky world of Minecraft is filled with different biomes, animals, trees, and flowers. Despite the variety of mobs and locations, the game still feels static. One reason is the lack of dynamic growth. While trees and crops grow, they do not keep changing, which makes the world feel a bit stale.

Ad

A Minecraft player, u/dagmarski, posted on the game’s subreddit about a datapack they developed that adds living ecosystems to the blocky world. The attached clip shows a timelapse of seasons changing, with trees and grass growing taller and even changing colors. The user added that they have improved the datapack by adding autumn forests as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

While the Spring to Life game drop added some ambiance improvements, such as the falling leaves effect and leaf litter, Minecraft still lacks a proper weather and seasons system to make the game more immersive. Perhaps the developers can add something similar in the future. Until then, players will have to use datapacks like the one featured here.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

u/Howly_yy asked whether the datapack can run on lower-end computers without causing lag, frame drops, or heating issues. The original poster replied that they put a lot of effort into optimizing the datapack to ensure that, despite all the new features, it does not affect performance too much.

Ad
Redditors react to the datapack (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the datapack (Image via Reddit)

u/ap1msch loved the idea of dynamic growth for trees and flowers in Minecraft instead of the binary style, as they enjoy seeing plants blossom and change over time. The user also suggested adding a decay phase where things grow and die at different rates to make the experience even more realistic.

Ad

u/SpitOutTheFork asked how quickly the trees and flowers change state in standard gameplay. The original poster replied that things update every 200 ticks to maintain a natural pace, but there is a faster version of the datapack available as well.

Minecraft needs more impactful updates

The shelf block was added with The Copper Age update (Image via Mojang Studios)
The shelf block was added with The Copper Age update (Image via Mojang Studios)

All the game drops this year have been great so far, and it seems that the fourth and final update, Mounts of Mayhem, will continue the trend. Many impressive features have been added to the game, such as the copper golem, falling leaves, animal mob variants, and the shelf block.

However, it seems that Mojang Studios should focus on making the game more dynamic and lively. A major update that adds seasons with a changing world would be the perfect addition. Perhaps the updates in 2026 will bring something similar.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Pranay Mishra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications