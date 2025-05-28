Fan creates mod to play Minecraft inside Super Mario 64

Minecraft isn’t just a game anymore — it’s a cultural phenomenon. From memes and YouTube rabbit holes to passionate online communities, the blocky world created by Mojang has left a massive mark on internet culture. For some fans, loving Minecraft means pushing it to its limits.

One such fan, @arthurtilly413, recently shared a jaw-dropping video on X, where they showed off a mod that recreates Minecraft inside Super Mario 64.

The clip features multiple biomes, familiar game mechanics, and a surprisingly detailed world — all running on a Nintendo 64 engine, with Mario sprinting around instead of Steve. According to @arthurtilly413, the mod even uses a combo of 2D and 3D Perlin noise to generate terrain, just like the real Minecraft.

Naturally, the internet had thoughts. @WRLB2 praised the mod and joked that they’re now just waiting for someone to make Skyrim playable in the blocky world. Meanwhile, @tannerquicksand gave major props to @arthurtilly413, thanking them for combining two of their all-time favorite games.

Others were amazed by the technical side of the mod. @DeMoDLLC highlighted how impressive the optimization must be to get something like this running on a game from nearly 30 years ago. @roaringpika, on the other hand, declared it "the best thing since the invention of the wheel." While a little dramatic, it does give props to the original poster for their innovation.

X users react to the mod that adds Mojang's game to Super Mario 64 (Image via X)

Meanwhile, @AlexiDerkatsch praised the skill required to pull off something this ambitious, and @squiggidy added that they found the mod really impressive. It seems like the majority of fans loved @arthurtilly413's attention to detail and the sheer creativity behind the mod.

The marvel of Minecraft mods

Cats are among the mobs in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft's vanilla version might revolve around blocks, mobs, and mining, but that’s just the beginning. The modding community has transformed the game with everything from new mobs and bosses to wild gameplay mechanics that give the game an entirely fresh feel.

However, mods are more than just cool extras. They’re a testament to the community’s creativity and devotion. Resource packs, custom dimensions, and outlandish weapons aren’t made for profit — they’re made out of love for the game.

And the best part? Mojang keeps things fresh, too. Upcoming updates promise awesome additions like new ghast variants, a locator bar, improved saddles, and other fun tweaks that will keep players exploring for hours.

In the end, whether you're building castles, fighting dragons, or even running around as Mario in the blocky world, there's always something new waiting in this endlessly creative universe.

