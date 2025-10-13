  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  Fan shows how Minecraft spear and mace is the deadliest combo

Fan shows how Minecraft spear and mace is the deadliest combo

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Oct 13, 2025 20:14 GMT
Minecraft player shows how deadly the spear and mace combo can be (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft player shows how deadly the spear and mace combo can be (Image via Mojang Studios)

Many Minecraft players would consider combat in the game to be one of its weakest aspects because of how basic it was. Apart from the bow and arrow, axe, and sword, there was no weapon that challenged players. However, things changed for the better when Mojang Studios released the mace weapon that required players to think out of the box to increase their weapon’s max power.

With the upcoming Mounts of Mayhem update, the game will be getting the new spear weapon and it works similar to the mace. The attack damage increases based on the player’s speed. A Minecraft player, u/Copper_Chip, tried combining the damage of both weapons to the max and the results were quite interesting.

The user posted a video on the game’s subreddit showing how even a full netherite armor with Protection IV enchantment and a Totem of Undying could not take the smash and charged attack of the mace and spear. The clip showed a creative way to deliver a deadly blow that breaks all the defense a player can have.

also-read-trending Trending
The original poster mentioned that players will have to go up using a rocket and then come down using another rocket to increase their speed. A netherite spear and a mace with Breach IV in their primary hand is also needed. Attacking with the spear and immediately following it with the mace cuts through the netherite armor like knife on butter.

u/D0bious jokingly called this method the “hydrogen divebomb.” u/SamothGnir said that Hardcore PvP servers would become so challenging with attack combos like this. The user also pointed out that it’s not overpowered because getting netherite spear, mace, and elytra is quite difficult.

Redditors react to the spear and mace combo attack (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the spear and mace combo attack (Image via Reddit)

u/FPSCanarussia asked how challenging it would be to execute such an attack especially when the other player is not standing still. While the OP did not reply, u/Kecske_gamer said that it might not be too hard considering the large hitbox of the spear weapon.

Combat in Minecraft is getting better

The mace and spear combo is going to make the combat in Minecraft fun (Image via Mojang Studios)
The mace and spear combo is going to make the combat in Minecraft fun (Image via Mojang Studios)

The combat in Minecraft needed some major updates because things were getting quite stale. Thankfully, the mace and spear weapons have introduced new mechanics that make things interesting. The final version of the spear will be released later this year and Mojang Studios might make some changes to it.

The developers should work on a deeper level to make the fighting mechanics even more refined. The way weapons are used should be tweaked to add more weight to them. Hopefully, the updates next year will do something about it.

Edited by Pranay Mishra
