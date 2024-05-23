Fans can now play Solitaire and Mahjong in Minecraft theme

Minecraft is on a roll as far as new content is concerned. While players are waiting for the much-awaited Tricky Trials update, Mojang Studios is bringing completely new game-related things that no one had expected. Recently, they collaborated with Google and Pringles to bring themed products to the game. Now, the latest addition to this list are the classic games of Solitaire and Mahjong.

As many of you might know, Minecraft is owned by Microsoft. And so are Mahjong and Solitaire, two of the most popular original games that could be found on XP PCs. To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the game, Mojang Studios has given these classic games a new Minecraft-themed treat. Here’s everything you need to know about this collaboration.

Solitaire and Mahjong get Minecraft theme

Solitaire (Image via Mojang Studios)

Solitaire and Mahjong are both board games that have been on Windows operating systems for years. Since Microsoft owns both the games and Mojang Studios, it was expected that the games might get something related to the blocky sandbox title.

But while it took them time to come up with this, the wait was worth it. Both Solitaire and Mahjong are now equipped with themes inspired by the blocky game, featuring some well-thought-out and beautifully designed artwork.

Let’s take the Solitaire game as an example. The cards of the game are normal playing cards. But with the new theme, these cards get the different characters from the game. This includes the Enderman, zombie, skeleton, Steve with an iron pickaxe, and Alex with a sword and a shield. Even the hearts and aces have been given a blocky texture.

Mahjong (Image via Mojang Studios)

Tiles in Mahjong have been given a similar treatment, but the artwork is much more detailed and colorful. The tiles feature different mobs such as the bee, the wolf, or should we say one of the wolves, as there are eight different wolf variants in Minecraft now. The tiles also feature the ender dragon, the creeper, and many more.

The best thing about this collaboration is that players need not download anything extra. These themes are available in the game and can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store. It would also be great if Mojang Studios would release a physical version of these playing cards.

The game is celebrating its 15th anniversary and the event is scheduled to last till May 29. The 15-day event is bringing a new reward every day that is available to download for free. Additionally, Mojang Studios might also reveal the final release date of the Minecraft 1.21 update at the end of the event.

