Fans come up with hilarious replies as Minecraft star Dream wants to "DM Obama"

Dream, a popular Minecraft streamer, recently got verified on Twitter. The streamer then announced that he wants to use his new status to message former American President Barack Obama.

now that I'm verified should I DM Obama and ask what his last name is — Dream (@Dream) March 21, 2021

Dream posted a tweet where he was considering whether he should ask the former President his last name. Verified users have the advantage of being seen first in comments, and Dream clearly feels like this is a great way to keep his fanbase entertained.

dont do it they just leave you on read@BrunoMars I KNOW YOU CAN FUCKING SEE THIS!!! — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) March 21, 2021

Many other streamers jumped on this and had their own hilarious replies to Dreams' tweet. TommyInnit, known for tweeting at multiple celebrities, warned Dream that it doesn't always work out. The streamer had been aired in the past by Bruno Mars when attempting to get in touch with the pop star and reminded Dream of the same.

Cmon man that’s private intel government only type stuff — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) March 21, 2021

Karl Jacobs, a Dream Team member, joked that this was “private intel, government only type stuff.”

Other streamers added their own thoughts as well.

yes — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 21, 2021

his first name is president wtf https://t.co/Qxur9LBa2Q — ness (@BUNNYGIRL5ENPAI) March 22, 2021

Most people went along with the joke. Others didn't realize that Dream was joking and had rather strange replies.

his full name is Barack Hussein Obama haven't you learned it in school...oh right you live in Amerika



/j — lonely_din0 (@Din0Lonely) March 22, 2021

You must be reaaaaal funny with the homies... if you got any... pic.twitter.com/IbKmJ8chPD — Its Ya boi Cyber (@ItsYaboiCyber1) March 21, 2021

Dream gets called out for his old tweets

Some Twitter users were not happy to see Dream get verified and called him out for some of his older tweets.

Two years ago, Dream wanted to work with Hypixel Network and was concerned with the way that they ranked YouTubers. The tweet seemed innocuous; however, he mentioned he might have said something that made him seem like a pedophile.

Those tweets were brought up by certain sections on Twitter.

explain this first pic.twitter.com/RFGSIAkZhK — Follow 2 Tweet (READ 📍) (@ThisIsPureChaos) March 21, 2021

Dream did not respond to the tweets, but the streamer will have quickly learned that not everyone will be pleased to see him progress as a streamer and Minecraft player.

Not only is dream not good enough at Minecraft to not cheat, but he also isn't good enough at being funny to not recycle jokes from 2017 that died in 2018... also theres this. pic.twitter.com/pg9jzpdiD4 — Caden (@Caden1337) March 21, 2021

Maybe we should investigate this bud. pic.twitter.com/Skf78ogbZH — Progesive Box (@SmackerBall) March 21, 2021

