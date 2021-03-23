Fans come up with hilarious replies as Minecraft star Dream wants to "DM Obama"

Dream, a popular Minecraft streamer, recently got verified on Twitter. The streamer then announced that he wants to use his new status to message former American President Barack Obama.
Dream posted a tweet where he was considering whether he should ask the former President his last name. Verified users have the advantage of being seen first in comments, and Dream clearly feels like this is a great way to keep his fanbase entertained.
Many other streamers jumped on this and had their own hilarious replies to Dreams' tweet. TommyInnit, known for tweeting at multiple celebrities, warned Dream that it doesn't always work out. The streamer had been aired in the past by Bruno Mars when attempting to get in touch with the pop star and reminded Dream of the same.
Karl Jacobs, a Dream Team member, joked that this was “private intel, government only type stuff.”
Other streamers added their own thoughts as well.
Most people went along with the joke. Others didn't realize that Dream was joking and had rather strange replies.
Dream gets called out for his old tweets
Some Twitter users were not happy to see Dream get verified and called him out for some of his older tweets.
Two years ago, Dream wanted to work with Hypixel Network and was concerned with the way that they ranked YouTubers. The tweet seemed innocuous; however, he mentioned he might have said something that made him seem like a pedophile.
Those tweets were brought up by certain sections on Twitter.
Dream did not respond to the tweets, but the streamer will have quickly learned that not everyone will be pleased to see him progress as a streamer and Minecraft player.
