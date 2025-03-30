Fans discuss small features they love about Minecraft

Minecraft has been around for more than 15 years and it continues to grow with more players pouring in. While most of the game mechanics and features have stayed more or less the same, each year the developers add new features or tweak the existing ones to upgrade the blocky game further. With so many of them, sometimes players might overlook the smaller features that make Mojang’s title so iconic.

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/SakuraCaticorn made a post on the subreddit of the game asking the community about their favorite small features. The user also added an image showing the iron golem offering a poppy flower to baby villagers and said that this small gesture was so cute.

Reacting to this post and answering the question, u/Goldo100 pointed out that pillagers don’t attack baby villagers when they raid a village. Another player, u/____FUNGO____ replied to the comment saying that according to the assumed lore, the pillagers abduct baby villagers to turn them into new pillagers.

u/atomicboy47 said that they love the fact that baby zombies can ride adult zombies, meaning that despite being undead, the adult zombies love their babies and carry them around, even if it is for doing horrible things.

Redditors talk about the small features they love in the game (Image via Reddit)

Another player, u/sloothor said that it is a very sweet detail that they miss in the Java Edition of the game. For those who do not know, baby zombies can ride on top of adult zombies and other mobs only in the Bedrock Edition.

u/kalehop said that the prismarine animated texture looks very subtle and good. Many players are not aware that the prismarine block has an animation that slowly turns the color of its texture from green to blue. Another player, u/MrN__ne added that they love how the creepers are afraid of cats.

More subtle features in Minecraft that build lore

The happy ghast can be used to fly around the Minecraft world (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Live event was held a few days ago and the developers announced some great upcoming features in the game. Perhaps the most exciting one was the addition of ghast variants. Players can find dried ghast in the nether and bring it back to the overworld. Watering the block will spawn the ghastling, and feeding it snowballs will turn it into a happy ghast.

This variant is the complete opposite of the angry ghast in terms of behavior. These small differences build the lore surrounding the game, suggesting how the ghast might not be native to the nether and the lack of water in the hellish dimension made it angry and vengeful.

