Fans react to Minecraft player's seven-year journey to reach the Far Lands

Minecraft players have always shown great things when it involves perseverance and dedication, be it building large fictional or real cities that can take almost a decade or creating world maps that the game’s entire community can experience. The effort and willpower needed to achieve these feats are undeniably amazing, and it seems that another player’s name has been added to this exclusive Hall of Fame list.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named Leclowndu9315 shared a screenshot on the subreddit of the game showing how celestialgaze (as per their YouTube name) finally achieved what they set out for seven years ago — reaching the Far Lands only by walking. The dedication to pull off this feat is commendable, and celestialgaze live-streamed the event on their YouTube channel.

Reacting to this impressive achievement, user FellowCloud17 said that this makes celestialgaze the eighth person to walk to the Far Lands on foot in the overworld.

Overworld is an important point as walking in the Nether would cut the distance by a factor of eight. Another user named Outrageous-Ad-8691 said that they participated in the livestream and it was a great experience.

User Proxy_PLayerHD commended the player's persistence, whereas user ZombieSurvivor365 emphasized on how Nether impacts such journey.

Reddit reacts to the feat (Image via Reddit/Leclowndu9315)

User cgwastaken — celestialgaze on YouTube — added a comment explaining what makes their walk different from that of Kurt J Mac's, who has been walking for almost 13 years and only reached halfway there. They also reminisced how they would walk for more than six hours every day, sometimes for an entire week.

celestialgaze joined the discussion (Image via Reddit/Leclowndu9315)

On the contrary, Kurt J Mac’s walk is different as they engaged with their viewers and it was more about the journey rather than the destination. For celestialgaze, it was all about reaching the destination.

The history of Far Lands in Minecraft

The Far Lands occurred due to an algorithm error (Image via Mojang Studios)

Far Lands is an interesting place in Minecraft as this is where the world ends. It is the edge of the world and it all happens because of the algorithm breaking down at that point. This leads to the creation of bizarre structures such as the giant, oddly-shaped walls that form a sort of barrier.

If someone is thinking of walking to the Far Lands, just ensure to download the older version of the game, any version before Beta 1.17, as that was when the Far Lands were removed from Minecraft.

