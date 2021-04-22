Fans react as MrBeast proposes a "Minecraft boxing match" between Dream and Logan Paul

Before Logan Paul faces off against a formidable opponent in Floyd Mayweather Jr, it seems like he could find himself facing off against Minecraft star Dream in a virtual sparring session.

The 26-year old YouTuber/boxer recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the popular song, "Heatwaves," by English group Glass Animals.

His tweet ended up piquing the interest of Dream, who replied with a simple question mark:

Heat Waves also happens to be the name of a particular RPF (Real-Person Fanfic) in the Minecraft community, which revolves around the "DNF" (DreamNotFound ship).

As a result of this, Dream's aforementioned reply ended up gaining a lot of traction online.

He was soon joined by the likes of TommyInnit and MrBeast, who had the following to say:

Dream and Logan Paul hahaha hello you two — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) April 22, 2021

They should box in Minecraft — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 22, 2021

With regards to the latter, his hilarious proposal of a "Minecraft boxing match" between the two soon led to a slew of reactions from fans online.

Fans come up with hilarious replies as MrBeast proposes Logan Paul Vs Dream in Minecraft

TommyInnit and MrBeast continued to exchange hilarious jibes with one another in the comments section, as the former weighed in on the idea of a possible Dream Vs Logan Paul Minecraft boxing match:

Mr Beast i'll box your face in real life style how about that — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) April 22, 2021

This prompted an equally hilarious reply from MrBeast, who disappointingly pointed out:

Logan liked your tweet but not mine 😔 pic.twitter.com/NLoTJjZ2SD — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 22, 2021

In light of so many notable names descending upon the comments section of Logan Paul's recent tweet, there was an understandable flurry of activity, as fans came up with a plethora of reactions.

Here are some of the reactions online, as Twitter users weighed in on the prospect of a Dream Vs Logan Paul Minecraft boxing match:

stop no — nyx.｡.:*☆ (@radiofairchiId) April 22, 2021

logan wouldnt last 2 seconds wym — sav! (@quacksav) April 22, 2021

finally, a worthy battle — krishiv (@krishivDD9) April 22, 2021

why not IRL, Jimmy Beast? — Kian ☠️ (@KianKSG) April 22, 2021

I would honestly pay good money to see that — Llama camping (@Llamacamping) April 22, 2021

WHAT. IS THIS. TIMELINE — shaunah ♡ misses karl (@CANDLEG1RL) April 22, 2021

Wtf is going on here pic.twitter.com/W7BynADHO6 — Swadhriti (@_swadhriti_) April 22, 2021

it will be hard for Dream with his mask on tho 🧍🏽‍♀️ — maya ✩ (@loveskinoko) April 22, 2021

Dream vs Logan Paul pic.twitter.com/lHYyujP6eA — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) April 22, 2021

I have the perfect photo for this- pic.twitter.com/PvUzk9e8Jw — EGGWeirdo (@RLifeyt) April 22, 2021

As reactions continue to pour in online, it looks like MrBeast's recent proposal has certainly sparked the interest of the Minecraft community, who continue to debate the possibility of a Dream Vs Logan Paul virtual bout.

