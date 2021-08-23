Fans and streamers react as Minecraft streamer Dream drops Change My Clothes with Alec Benjamin

Dream teased a new song just a few days back, sending the entire community into a state of frenzy.

The Minecraft star switched from gaming to music earlier this year when he announced his debut track, Roadtrip, in collaboration with PmBata.

The 21-year-old sensation caused a ripple on social media when he announced the release of 'Mask', which came out in May this year.

After giving a glimpse of his musical adroitness, Dream is back with another song. The Minecraft sensation, this time around, has collaborated with American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin to give birth to 'Change my Clothes'.

Dream releases yet another song

The American streamer created a music-specific music channel called Dream Music, and went on to release Mask in May.

Despite expectations of a full-face reveal, there has been nothing of that sort yet, even though Dream has been a part of several interesting ventures, including featuring in Bella Poarch's INFERNO music video.

Alec Benjamin, on August 17, revealed that he had collaborated with Dream on a song, slated to release on August 20.

Interestingly, one of the most mouthwatering aspects of the post was the picture of the duo together, implying that a music video is also on the horizon. Sadly, from the looks of it, this video, too, won't give ardent followers a full glimpse of Dream's face.

Be that as it may, the song came out a couple of days back and has been breaking the internet ever since.

It's safe to say that the release of 'Change my Clothes' is a sign of better things to come.

Dream, have you listened to the Mask, Sus Remix? Tubbo showed it to me. Tubbo's favourite line is "I suck his dick for hours with a smile at a time". I don't know why Dream



Anyhow, thought this new song was very good — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) August 21, 2021

SAPNAP CERTIFIED BANGER — Sapnap (@sapnap) August 20, 2021

“Change My Clothes” MF NO KEEP THE SUIT ON 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XKHIMSOcM1 — grace (@gracey_rosee) August 17, 2021

THE HAIR THE SUIT OMG HES SO TALL WTF I CANT BREATHE ALEMSMANDNEN pic.twitter.com/8mvMgwSkvY — dani ²⁵ (@honkkdani) August 17, 2021

alec is dressed down cause he’s pre “change my clothes/myself” and dream is dressed up cause he changed himself while trying to “change the world” pic.twitter.com/wqdzFrY8qa — megan (@prismarinedream) August 17, 2021

i like this — Lily (@LilyPichu) August 20, 2021

It’s a bop dude! Proud of you once again. Feels like a step up! — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) August 20, 2021

Change your clothes ? I Barely Know You ! 👍 — Quackity (@Quackity) August 20, 2021

OK THIS IS EPIC — George (@GeorgeNotFound) August 20, 2021

Okay this slaps! 10/10 bop! ❤️ — Scott Smajor (@Smajor1995) August 20, 2021

this is going to be on repeat all month — Vurb (@JustVurb) August 20, 2021

late but THIS BOP ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 — Swedish Fish (@SwedishFish) August 20, 2021

Several other streamers have went on to build associations with the music industry

Corpse Husband is yet another faceless streamer who has taken the music industry by storm. The streamer, owing to his intense voice and flabbergasting Among Us streams, attracted thousands of viewers and became a household name in the blink of an eye.

Corpse collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly to produce 'Daywalker', which also features Valkyrae.

The faceless streamer, like Dream, has cut down on his streaming time to focus on bigger and better projects. It's safe to say that both industries are in safe hands, and the next few months will be full of interesting collaborations.

