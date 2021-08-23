Fans and streamers react as Minecraft streamer Dream drops Change My Clothes with Alec Benjamin

Dream teased a new song just a few days back, sending the entire community into a state of frenzy.
The Minecraft star switched from gaming to music earlier this year when he announced his debut track, Roadtrip, in collaboration with PmBata.
The 21-year-old sensation caused a ripple on social media when he announced the release of 'Mask', which came out in May this year.
After giving a glimpse of his musical adroitness, Dream is back with another song. The Minecraft sensation, this time around, has collaborated with American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin to give birth to 'Change my Clothes'.
Dream releases yet another song
The American streamer created a music-specific music channel called Dream Music, and went on to release Mask in May.
Despite expectations of a full-face reveal, there has been nothing of that sort yet, even though Dream has been a part of several interesting ventures, including featuring in Bella Poarch's INFERNO music video.
Alec Benjamin, on August 17, revealed that he had collaborated with Dream on a song, slated to release on August 20.
Interestingly, one of the most mouthwatering aspects of the post was the picture of the duo together, implying that a music video is also on the horizon. Sadly, from the looks of it, this video, too, won't give ardent followers a full glimpse of Dream's face.
Be that as it may, the song came out a couple of days back and has been breaking the internet ever since.
It's safe to say that the release of 'Change my Clothes' is a sign of better things to come.
Several other streamers have went on to build associations with the music industry
Corpse Husband is yet another faceless streamer who has taken the music industry by storm. The streamer, owing to his intense voice and flabbergasting Among Us streams, attracted thousands of viewers and became a household name in the blink of an eye.
Corpse collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly to produce 'Daywalker', which also features Valkyrae.
The faceless streamer, like Dream, has cut down on his streaming time to focus on bigger and better projects. It's safe to say that both industries are in safe hands, and the next few months will be full of interesting collaborations.