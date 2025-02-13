A Minecraft Movie is set to be released in a few months, leaving Minecraft fans excited. While some are waiting to see what the story will be like, others are intrigued by the mob designs. That said, most expect the film to be either good or really bad. With the release of a new teaser, the movie is back in discussion.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/SweatyBoi5565 shared a screenshot taken from the trailer, featuring villagers. Since the film is a mix of animation and live-action, the villagers are animated and placed with real actors. This makes the already bizarre-looking mob appear even more odd.

The original poster asked the community about their first impression of the villagers:

Reacting to the post, user u/OBriAFK commented:

"Cursed."

The animated villagers, with their sharp features and realistic hair, make them look uncanny. Another user named u/Big_Definition9827 said that everything looks alright when it comes to the mob's design, but there is something wrong that they cannot put their finger on:

Comment byu/SweatyBoi5565 from discussion inMinecraft

User u/Idoittsandwitch replied to the comment, saying it could be the realistic wrinkles on their faces that make them look odd. Their realistic skin texture and hair also add to it.

Comment byu/SweatyBoi5565 from discussion inMinecraft

User u/ComfortableSomeone opined that the cheeks look too fleshy. However, they added that making the mob in this particular art style must be challenging.

Another user named u/AleWalls said that the designers could have given a square silhouette to avoid making it look like a stretched face with a super-defined jaw. They cited an example of Car from the animated movie Up. The user added that a super-defined jaw does not suit the villagers. Since they are weak mobs, having such sharp features makes them look intimidating.

Redditors react to the design of the villagers mob in the Minecraft movie (Image via Reddit/SweatyBoi5565)

User u/Dudeistofgondor expressed confusion about the idea behind the movie in general. They said it should have been completely animated instead of live-action.

Another user named u/ARES_BlueSteel agreed, expressing uncertainty as to why Warner Bros went with a live-action/CGI movie instead of animating it entirely. Even a higher-quality version of the animated Minecraft films found on YouTube would have been fine. They said the current movie design looks like a bad copy of Jumanji in terms of visuals.

Players also talk about why the makers went with the live-action route (Image via Reddit/SweatyBoi5565)

User u/Knight_Destiny was of the view that the creators went with the realistic route because there were already many animated videos of Minecraft. Thus, they wanted to do something different.

The problems with A Minecraft Movie

Jason Momoa will be playing a role in the movie (Image via Warner Bros/Mojang Studios)

Fans had been asking for a movie based on the popular blocky game for years before Mojang Studios was in talks with Warner Bros for the project. However, things kept getting delayed. Finally, after several debacles, Jared Hess took the project as the director and the movie was made with a cast that includes Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Emma Myers.

However, when the first teaser was released, fans were confused by the overall look of the movie. The mobs looked bizarre, the world had an oversaturated color grading, and Jack Black playing the role of Steve disappointed many.

However, it appears Minecraft fans have expected A Minecraft Movie to be so bad, that it may actually be entertaining. The movie is slated to release on April 4, 2025.

