Fans want a simple crafting feature from April Fools' 2025 update in Minecraft

The developers of Minecraft take April Fool’s Day very seriously. Every year, Mojang Studios releases an update just for the event, and surprisingly enough, these usually are very well thought-out. They typically add a ton of interesting features, dimensions, and tools, which are sometimes so good that players want the developers to add them to the main game as well.
The Craftmine update for the latest April Fool’s Day added a “Mine Crafter” machine that allowed players to make their own dimensions using any item they wanted. However, there was one more feature that got the attention of some players: the ability to craft items more simply.
A Minecraft player going by u/eggber413 made a post on the subreddit of the game showing how they found the simple crafting mechanic in the Craftmine update to be very intuitive and better. The image showed a pickaxe being made using granite blocks and sticks instead of cobblestone, and many players want to be able to do the same using other stone blocks as well.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Reacting to the post, u/_lie_and_ said that they want Mojang Studios to add this feature not because it is practical (as finding cobblestones is very easy) but because it is quirky and allows players to use whatever they want to make tools.
u/Ajay06 agreed with the post and added that they also want deep slate blocks for redstone since it's annoying to have so much of the block in their inventory but not much use for it other than for building structures.
u/LiangProton suggested that perhaps different stones could add slightly different properties to the tools and weapons crafted using them. u/RadiantHC echoed this notion, but regarding "texture" instead of "properties imparted".
u/Lordofflames699 hoped Mojang Studios will someday release an update for April Fool’s that foreshadows an actually-upcoming feature, to which u/Vavent replied that they think this update had a lot of foreshadowing already. Meanwhile, u/larryman55 expressed a desire for the potato grappling hook from last year’s update to be added to the main game.
Upcoming features in Minecraft
Mojang Studios recently released the first Minecraft game drop of the year, and it was wonderful. The update added new mob variants, items, ambient sound effects, a "falling leaves" effect, and even the firefly bush. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the announcement of the next game drop and what it would bring.
The developers revealed new ghast variants that allow players to keep them as pets and even ride them. There is also a locator bar feature that makes finding other players more intuitive and easier. The Vibrant Visuals graphics update was another highlight feature that will soon be coming to the main game.
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!