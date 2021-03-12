What is the fastest way to travel in Minecraft 1.16?

Minecraft players often look for quicker ways to travel across their bases and farms in the game.

Walking in Minecraft is one of the slowest ways to travel, yet, most players walk and sprint to get anywhere in their world.

When Minecraft was first released, walking was the only way to travel in the game. After 10 years of game updates and changes, there are now several unique and enjoyable ways to travel faster and slower in Minecraft.

Players can craft boats and travel faster on the water than just swimming, whereas riding horses with a saddle is a quick and easy method to travel on land. Boats and horses are slow when compared to the fastest way to travel in Minecraft.

The fastest way to travel in Minecraft

Players can achieve the fastest speed in Minecraft by using a combination of Dolphin's Grace, Depth Strider, and Soul Speed.

In the Minecraft Nether update, Mojang added the Soul Speed enchantment to the game. Before that update, walking on soul sand was one of the slowest ways to travel in the game. With the Soul Speed enchantment, players can walk much faster on soul sand and soul soil than regular blocks.

When a player is near a dolphin, they receive the Dolphin's Grace effect. This effect increases the speed of the player for sometime when underwater. Players also need a pair of boots enchanted with Depth Strider III and Soul Speed III.

Gamers can reach the fastest speed in Minecraft by swimming inside a one-block wide long path made of soul soil. Also, remember to place water over the soul soil blocks. YouTuber "ilmango" achieved an insane speed of 530KM/h using this method.

Even though this is the fastest way to travel, this method is not practical for all players. There are some other quick ways to travel in Minecraft.

Boat sliding on Ice

Ice blocks in Minecraft have a special feature: they are slippery. Players can use a boat to slide on different types of ice blocks.

There are three types of ice: Ice, Packed Ice, and Blue Ice. Out of these three, Blue Ice is the slipperiest and best suited for traveling. Players can make paths and roads out of Blue/Packed Ice and travel at a speed of up to 144 KM/h.

Soul Speed boots

The Soul Speed enchantment allows players to walk quicker on soul soil and soul sand. By wearing Soul Speed boots, players can travel on soul soil and soul sand up to a speed of 32.63 KM/h.

The Soul Speed enchantment works on soul sand blocks covered with any kind of bottom slabs. This way, players can hide soul sand blocks and still gain the effects.