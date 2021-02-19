Which is the best place to find diamonds in Minecraft?

Most Minecraft players yearn to swing a diamond pickaxe from side to side.

Diamonds are among the rarest ores and arguably the most sought after. Many videos, forums, and even Minecraft song parodies reflect this.

Finding diamonds is a challenge. This most commonly occurs between layers 5-16, with level 12 presenting the most. It also isn't abnormal for diamonds to be found near lava and in ravines. Even with this knowledge, it can still be a hurdle to find diamonds in Minecraft.

There are seeds, biomes, and the best loot spots to provide diamonds to players to ease the strife.

Seeds Rich in Diamonds for Java and Bedrock

Minecraft seeds are a lifesaver for some to find certain resources or aim for a specific objective in the game. This statement holds in the search for diamonds. Here are some of the best seeds to find diamonds:

(Seed: -6959476951899901279) This seed is designed for the Java edition of Minecraft. It spawns the player at a pit in the Earth where many ores can be discovered, including diamonds.

(Seed: -1007380239) This Bedrock edition seed will spawn the player near a village and a ravine, where diamonds can be found.

Minecraft Biomes With the Most Diamonds

It is with some speculation that some biomes pose more diamonds than others. These biomes are: the mesa, the savanna, and most often, the desert.

All three of these biomes propose challenges if they decide to stake a permanent base, as they may be sparse in food. Nevertheless, they harbor the most amount of diamonds out of all the Minecraft biomes and are promising in their yields.

Looting for Diamonds

Looting diamonds can either be the most simple or the most difficult way to obtain them.

Shipwrecks offer a lot of loot in Minecraft. Much of the time, the chest will hold gold and emeralds, as well as bottles of XP. Diamonds can be found in them too.

Some diamond items can also be found in the woodland mansion. Many found diamond chestplates, along with other goodies, when searching the building.

By traveling to the Nether, a player can kill a few birds with one stone. While gathering up some quartz and fending off ghasts, they can sneak into a Nether fortress and snag some diamonds from the many chests inside.

Diamonds are not the only valuable loot, but saddles and horse armor can also be found inside.

The Value of Diamonds

Diamonds in Minecraft are so popular and recognized because they hold their value. They're strong and enduring, difficult to come by, and alluring. It's no wonder why players seek them out.