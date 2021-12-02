First Minecraft Bedrock beta for The Wild Update released

The Minecraft 1.19 update is the next major update that will come out next year. It was announced at Minecraft Live 2021 on October 16 and titled "The Wild Update". It is going to bring major changes to the swamp biome.

Five new mobs and new swamp biomes will be introduced. Quite a few features that were planned to be released with Minecraft 1.18 will also be released with this update.

First Minecraft beta with The Wild Update features released

On December 1, one day after the release of the Minecraft 1.18 update, the developers surprised everyone with the first Minecraft 1.18 Bedrock Beta. More than anything, the experimental features in beta versions excite the player.

However, the Minecraft 1.18.10.21 Bedrock only brings the sculk block features. It also brings quite a few Non-Experimental features. Interested readers can learn about them from here.

What sculk blocks can be seen in Minecraft 1.18.10.21 Bedrock beta

Sculk blocks in Minecraft 1.18 beta (Image via ECKOSOLDIER/ Youtube)

Sculk, sculk catalyst, sculk shrieker, sculk vein, sculk sensors are the new sculk blocks that players can use in this beta.

Sculk sensors were showcased at Minecraft Live last year. These unique blocks can detect vibrations and emit redstone signals accordingly.

The sculk shrieker is one of the most terrifying sculk blocks that makes a shrieking sound upon activation. The sound will then summon the warden. However, as the warden is yet to be added to beta versions, it will not be summoned.

The sculk catalyst is the block responsible for sculk growth that players will get to see in the upcoming deep dark caves. Sculk veins are the weird sculk growth seen on different blocks. More information regarding the usage of sculk veins is yet to be revealed by the developers.

Mobs in Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update

The developers have said that more experimental features will be added with the next beta. In the Minecraft 1.19 update, five new mobs will be introduced. Fireflies, tadpoles, frogs, allay, and the warden. The first three will spawn exclusively in the swamps.

