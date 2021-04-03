Some modpacks are arguably better options for any player trying to modify their Minecraft experience for the first time.

There are dozens of Minecraft modpacks for any type of player. Each modpack includes something different as a modification for Minecraft. Mods can be found at the cursed forge website, where there are also directions and advisories for players. Some mobs are so popular that they have their own website.

5 best Minecraft modpacks for beginners in 2021

1) All The Mods 6

"All the mods 6" by Whatthedrunk is a collaboration of different mods. As the title would suggest, this modpack is made up of several mods for the 1.16 version of Minecraft. This could be a good starter for players who want to dip into a little bit of everything. Finding the type of modifications that the player might be into can help them decide what type of mods to try in the future.

2) Pixelmon generations

"Pixelmon Generations" is a modpack that puts different parts of the Pokemon world into Minecraft. This includes Pokemon instead of mobs, which can be bread, battle, be traded, and more. "Pixelmon Generations" is understandably aimed at players that are fans of both games.

3) RLCraft

"RLCraft" adds more realistic features to the game. This modpack incorporates more needs for the player to meet, such as thirst and temperature. This modpack is for players looking for a major challenge in Minecraft. Shivaxi is the owner of the "RLCraft" modpack that was made and tested by a team of creators. "RLCraft" modpack version 1.12 is meant to be compatible with newer versions of Minecraft and should still be playable.

4) Aero's Vanilla+ 2

"Aero's Vanilla+ 2" builds off of vanilla Minecraft features rather than changing the game completely. This mod can be a good introdution to modified Minecraft, without overwhelming the player with new features. The modpack "Aero's Vanilla+ 2" was made by Aero48, and it can be found on the cured forge website.

5) Forgery

"Forgery" is built for compatibuilty with any computer. This modpack by VoidedTho adds is another that is meant to build off vanilla Minecraft. However, this modpack includes a veriety of new mobs for players to find. "Forgery" is a modpack for players who want to try a modified game without straying too far away from regular Minecraft features.