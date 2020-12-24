Minecraft mods are a great way to add brand new features to any player's next survival world.

Minecraft mods are files that modify the game in certain ways. Some mods are quite simple, only adding a new mob or two, while others completely redesign the game's functionality. There are thousands of mods out there for players to choose from, making it hard to find the perfect one.

Luckily, here's a compiled a list of the best Bedrock mods for version 1.16, so that it is much easier for players to find out which mod will be perfect for their next Minecraft world.

5 best mods for Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.16

#5 - Shaders

Shaders is a fairly popular mod that is already used by many Java Minecraft players. All shaders mods do the same thing. They add beautiful shading and colours to Minecraft to make the game look far more realistic.

Download Shaders here.

#4 - Morphing Mod

With this mod, players can turn themselves into different mobs. This is the perfect mod for players who want to trick their friends by turning themselves into a creeper, or if they want to see what it's like to be a bee in Minecraft.

Download the Morphing Mod here.

#3 - Butterfly Add-on

With this Bedrock mod, players can add butterflies to their game. Not only that, these butterflies are beautifully textured and very realistic. This mod would be a wonderful addition to any player's Minecraft Bedrock world.

Download Butterfly Add-on here.

#2 - Terraria Bedrock

Terraria and Minecraft are two games that are often compared, but with this mod, players can have the best of both worlds and play both games at the same time. This mod adds new mobs, bosses, ores, coins, NPCs, and more.

Download Terraria Bedrock here.

#1 - SERP Pokedrock

SERP Pokedrock adds Pokemon to Minecraft Bedrock. This mod does not have combat, but players can still breed, mount, and evolve their Pokemon. This mod is great for all of the Pokemon lovers out there.

Download SERP Pokedrock here.