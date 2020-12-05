Minecraft is home to an abundance of various seeds, but some have truly exceptional structure generations.

There are far more Minecraft seeds that exist, than an individual would be able to explore in a single lifetime. Bedrock Edition alone has 4,294,967,296 unique different ones.

This sheer amount of seeds to chose from is both a blessing and a curse, as it can make it very difficult for Minecraft players to select the right one for them. Important to note is that some seeds simply have better generated structure and biome combinations.

To help players make the important choice of what seed to play on, this article will be showcasing some of the best Minecraft Bedrock seeds to check out in the month of December.

5 best Minecraft seeds for Bedrock Edition in December 2020

#5 Tall Ravine Temple

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

Unique and peculiar generations are always fun little nuggets for players to stumble upon. This seed features a desert temple that is as tall as a skyscraper, as can be seen in the image depicting it.

Minecraft typically has a firm decision making algorithm, in terms of what, where, and how different structures are spawned into the game. However, like many things is this world, Minecraft is also not perfect.

Players who decide to explore this seed, will be able to pillage the temple for it's riches and then decide what next to do with the structure.

Cords: 682, 64, 137

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 10001754

#4 Double Witch Hut and Village close by

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

Witches may be a bit dangerous to deal with in combat, but their huts offer some quick rewards for worthy adventurers. In this seed, Minecraft players will find two separate witches huts that are within walking distance of one another.

Players will be able to get their hands on a random assortment of potions, but more importantly, black cats that the player can tame as pets.

There is also a swamp village that is relatively close by, that players can use to gear up with some adventuring supplies, before taking on the witches. The coordinates for the village are 52, 63, 50.

Cords: -20, 74, 10

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1703974312

#3 Library Dungeon

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

This seed features a dangerous library dungeon, with hostile mobs that will fight back if a Minecraft player ventures in here to checkout a book. There is a zombie spawner room that has merged right in with the library of the dungeon.

Players have many of the resources for all of their enchanting needs, right next to each other as a one-stop shop. The spawner can serve as a source of experience, and bookshelves can be moved to help amplify enchantments near an enchanting table.

Cords: 456, 46, 618

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1961939493

#2 5 Blacksmith Spawn Village

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

There is nothing quite as coinvent as free and epic loot at the start of playing a video game. In this seed, Minecraft players will find five different blacksmith structures all within a single village. The best part is that this village is within a moments walk from where players spawn into the game.

Players can quickly go through all of the chests in this village, in order to gear themselves up with some high quality starting equipment. These tools, armor, resources, and more, will jumpstart any player's adventure.

Cords: 97, 72, 85

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -841292368

#1 Village, Temple, Outpost, & Nether Bastion

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

This seed serves as the true "crème de la crème" of this list, with over four different structure types for Minecraft players to explore as soon as they spawn into the game. There is a village that is filled to the brim with supplies that players get to by taking a short walk from spawn.

Once geared up, players can choose between three different hostile structures to conquer. In the Overworld there is both a Pillager Outpost and Desert Temple, where players will be able to test their mettle.

As an advanced challenge, there is also a Bastion in the Nether that is within reach. To get there, players can utilize the remains and supplies left behind at the broken Nether Portal.

Cords: 146, 68, 44

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1075175676

