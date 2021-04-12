CurseForge has five of the best Minecraft mods for multiplayers in 2021.

Multiplayer in Minecraft can be made more interesting using modpacks. Modpacks can be found through several different websites. However, CurseForge includes dozens of different modpacks and directions for downloading each one.

Players should be cautious when downloading anything for their game to prevent the installation of viruses. CurseForge has recently converted into more of an app rather than a website.

Following the instructions to download found on CurseForge can help players ensure a pleasant modpack experience. Instructions from CurseForge can be found at the start of the installment process.

5 best Minecraft mods for multiplayer in 2021

1) Better Minecraft

Image via CurseForge

Better Minecraft is a modpack made by LunaPixelStudios and SharkieFPS. This mod comes included with its own biomes and mobs to discover. Unique features of Better Minecraft include hatching the dragon egg and a realistic terrain generator. The Better Minecraft modpack gives players a new experience in vanilla Minecraft.

2) All the mods 6

image via cmcdistribution.com.vn

The ATM teams All the mods 6 feature nearly all existing mods. Incorporating elements from several other modpacks for players looking for a little bit of everything. Players will find new mobs, biomes, gameplay changes, and more.

3) Valhelsia 3

Image via CurseForge

Valhelsia 3 is a modpack made by the ValhesiaTeam, Khytwel, and Vaelzan. The modpack includes a plethora of its own features for players to explore. The Valhelsia modpack includes its own biomes, blocks, mobs, and more.

4) Life in a village 2

image via Minecraft forum

"Life in a village 2" is a modpack made by dreams01 that can be found on the CurseForge website or their app. This modpack keeps the same functions as vanilla Minecraft. However, "Life in a village 2" includes quests, new mobs, furniture, and more.

5) Slightly vanilla flavored

Image via CurseForge

The "slightly vanilla flavored" modpack was made by ramoddi and maintained by SwanX1. This mod includes vanilla-style textures, challenging gameplay, and more. Slightly Vanilla Flavored is advertised as a lightweight modpack that could be compatible with other modifications.