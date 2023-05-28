5 best Minecraft wild west designs

Minecraft is an extremely popular game where players can build almost whatever their heart desires. Building enthusiasts can erect houses, castles, and so much more. One of the most popular building styles in the game takes from the wild west. It is an exciting place full of adventure, with cowboys riding horses through the prairie and settlers building towns from scratch.

You can create your own version of this by creating settlements and towns in Minecraft. Here are some ideas on bringing the wild west style into your world.

Wagons, train stations, and more Minecraft wild west themed builds

5) Wild West Sheriffs' Office

This design is great for the wild west due to its simplicity and elegance. The walls are made mostly out of cobblestone and wood. The interior and exterior of the build have lanterns to light it up, making it extremely spooky and unwelcoming, which is great for a sheriff's office.

This structure is a must-have in a wild west scenario, so if you're looking to erect a whole town, try out this build. It would be amazing for anyone who wants a design for a roleplay server, as it allows for tons of fun and opportunity. The tutorial was created by Minecraft YouTuber AdieCraft.

4) Wild West Wagon

A wagon can be used to transport goods and people. These vehicles are also known as carriages, carts, or carts, depending on their size. Made by YouTuber TheTroj, this build gives off the wild west vibe, with even a little campsite next to it.

There are a few types of wagons, such as horse-drawn, horse-drawn with two horses, and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).

Horses are the most common source of power for wagons in the wild west due to being cheap and easy to find. This build is a covered wagon where you're unable to see what's inside, making it a build you could use for a small bit of storage if that's something that interests you.

3) Wild West Train Station

In Minecraft, a train station is a great place to see people and animals. This particular build is made almost entirely from wood, only using stone on the tracks. Apart from erecting this station, you can even make a fully operational train to go with it.

The train station itself has a ton of space for anyone to lounge around while waiting for a train so it really is a great station.

Constructed by YouTuber thewalkingwhale, this build could even serve as a house on a survival server. This YouTuber has made multiple tutorials on how to make these wild west builds, so if that's something that interests you be sure to check out his channel.

2) Wild West Church

Often viewed as a symbol of family and community in the wild west, this Minecraft build has tons of space to allow people to gather inside and easily celebrate together. A great deal of time was put into the interior of this build, and that is easily seen just from its pure beauty.

The design above features a large cross in the middle with two smaller ones on either side. The cross made from fences stands out against the sky-blue background, drawing attention to the church. This is another design by the YouTuber AdieCraft.

1) Wild West Hotel

The Wild West Hotel is a great place to stay in Minecraft. It has all the amenities you need for safe and restful sleep, including beds, restrooms, and even a place to eat. There are plenty of spots to sit down in the lobby area. Building this on a server will allow you to even meet other players.

Also boasting a simple wagon, the hotel has a large porch surrounding the house where you can lounge and put up chairs. This was another wild west style design made by YouTuber thewalkingwhale.

