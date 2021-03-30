5 best Minecraft parkour maps for 1.16.4

Different maps can be found in the marketplace for any player that favors parkour. Maps in the Minecraft marketplace are typically created by players for players to enjoy at the cost of minecoins.

Listed below are the five best parkour maps based on ratings from other players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Minecraft parkour maps for 1.16.4

#1 - Glitch Runner: Endless Parkour

Glitch Runner tutorial: Image via Mojang

First on this list is "Glitch Runner: Endless Parkour," created by Pathway Studios. This map has a rating of 4.5 stars in the marketplace and is free to play for all Minecraft players.

Players spawn inside a room with a few things to notice right away. The room they spawn in has a large board that keeps track of their personal best times and scores.

In the corner, to the left of the player, there are buttons for settings and starting the parkour game. Players that continue to explore the room will find a tutorial area. The tutorial in this map shows players what to expect in the game.

Advertisement

#2 - Elven Kingdom

Elven Kingdom preview: Image via MCStore

This map has a rating of 4.7 stars in the marketplace, costing Minecraft players 830 minecoins to download one map and two skins.

Magefall's "Elven Kingdom" is not strictly a parkour map. However, parkour plays a huge part in this map. Players are expected to parkour to different dungeons in the game as they explore the world around them.

#3 - Rainbow Base

Image via MCStore

The "Rainbow Base" map by BLOCKLAB Studios is a survival-friendly parkour castle. Parkour is involved in this Minecraft map as a way to go from one floor to another. This colorful map is rated 4.7 stars in the marketplace and costs players 490 minecoins.

#4 - Dimension Parkour

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft.net

The "Dimensions Parkour" map by Hielke Maps has parkour for any level player, claiming to be multiplayer-friendly as a parkour map. This map has a rating of 4.6 stars and costs 490 minecoins in the marketplace.

This is an easy-to-play parkour map for all players to enjoy. It includes a leaderboard, different biome themes, easter eggs, and more.

#5 - Sky Castle Parkour

Image via playthismap.com

"Sky Castle Parkour" by RareLoot is a large and well-decorated parkour map with checkpoints to keep track of the players' progress. This map is rated 4.6 stars on the marketplace and costs players 490 minecoins.