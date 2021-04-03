Minecraft players have been treated to a slew of content over the course of the years, but not every change that Mojang made has been noticed and appreciated by fans.

Players are met with one update after another. The need to be up to date on everything may cause players to miss some of the little things added into Minecraft. Small details can go unnoticed by almost everyone until one player points it out.

Here are five things players never noticed in Minecraft.

5 changes players never noticed in Minecraft

1) Armor texture

Image via Mojang

Netherite armor looks like almost any other armor when it is on a player. However, when players take a closer look, they can see just how different the armor is.

The Netherite helmet in a player's inventory looks very different compared to the other helmets. A Netherite helmet will appear to have a long nose strip and looks like it would cover the face a little more.

The Netherite chest plate appears to have ridges in the abdominal area. Netherite leggings are normal in texture. However, the leggings look less shiny and appear almost matte. Netherite boots appear to be tall in the front and short in the back.

2) Redstone

Image via Mojang

Players may remember that a single piece of Redstone dust would appear as a small pile of Redstone powder, without any of it pointing a particular direction. However, it appears that the Redstone powder branches in four directions instead of staying in a small circle, until connected with more Redstone of course. Connected Redstone still appears as a line of Redstone and has not changed.

3) Wither roses

Image via Mojang

The Minecraft Wither leaves devastation in its wake as the player fights this powerful mob. However, nearly every explosion will include a wither rose nearby. Not every section of damage done by the wither includes a rose. Watching a Wither go on its rampage will show that Wither roses signify where a Wither skull was launched.

4) Tutorial maps

Image via Mojang

Players that have enjoyed Minecraft before the aquatics update may remember the tutorial worlds. When a player would create a new world, it came with the option of having a tutorial. A tutorial world would include a large area designed for new players to be introduced to the game. The aquatics update was the last update with a tutorial world for the console.

Tutorial worlds have since been replaced by free introductions to new parts of Minecraft. Worlds such as "Way of the Bee" and "Way of the Nether" have since taken the tutorial world's place. Both worlds were made by Razzleberries and are designed to show players new parts of the game through a story that includes unique characters to interact with. The two worlds are free and don't cost players minecoins to play.

5) New disc

Image via Mojang

The Nether update snuck in another music disc for players to find as they explore the game. A disc named "Lena Raine - Pigstep" can be found in the Bastion Remnant in Minecraft. This disc plays a fast-paced beat once a player has put it in a jukebox.

The new disc appears very different compared to the other ones. "Lena Raine - Pigstep" appears to be a red color with a gold center. Most discs in Minecraft appear black with different colors on the inside to identify the type it is.