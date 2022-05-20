Full list of mobs in Minecraft as of May 2022

The world of Minecraft is filled with a ton of fantasy elements and mysterious creatures known as mobs. Every mob in the game is an AI-based entity that looks like a living creature and interacts with the player, world, and other mobs in its own unique ways. Mobs have distinct characteristics in the game that mainly revolve around their behavior, abilities, and drops.
There are four primary categories that mobs are divided into in the game. These categories are passive mobs, neutral mobs, hostile mobs, and boss mobs. The descriptions of each category are given in the article below. This article will list every single mob in the game.
Minecraft 1.18: Every mob in the game
Passive mobs
Passive mobs are absolutely harmless and do not attack the player or other mobs in any way. These mobs cannot defend themselves if and when attacked and tend to be the weakest type of mobs in the game. All passive mobs in the game are listed below:
- Glow Squid
- Fox
- Donkey
- Cow
- Cod
- Chicken
- Cat
- Horse
- Bat
- Axolotl
- Salmon
- Pufferfish (Defensive)
- Rabbit
- Baby Polar Bear
- Pig
- Baby Piglin
- Ocelot
- Mule
- Mooshroom
- Parrot
- Wandering Trader
- Sheep
- Skeleton Horse
- Villager
- Snow Golem
- Squid
- Strider
- Tropical Fish
- Turtle
Neutral Mobs
Neutral mobs change their state according to the situation in the game. Sometimes, they can be hostile (mostly when provoked), but they exhibit passive behavior as well. For example, wolves, if tamed, become friendly towards the player. However, if the player attacks a wolf that is not tamed, it tends to become hostile. Listed below are all the neutral mobs in the game:
- Goat
- Enderman
- Llama
- Iron Golem
- Cave Spider
- Bee
- Panda
- Adult Polar Bear
- Zombified Piglin
- Piglin
- Spider
- Wolf
- Dolphin
- Trader Llama.
Hostile Mobs
Hostile mobs in Minecraft are always aggressive towards the player and even other mobs. Mobs in these categories are among the most dangerous ones in the game, and, many times, these mobs need to be fought with in order for the player to survive or gain valuable loot from them. Listed below is every hostile mob in the game:
- Zoglin
- Wither Skeleton
- Witch
- Blaze
- Chicken
- Jockey
- Drowned
- Creeper
- Endermite
- Skeleton Horseman
- Zombie Villager
- Zombie
- Elder Guardian
- Evoker
- Ghast
- Guardian
- Hoglin
- Husk
- Phantom
- Piglin Brute
- Magma Cube
- Ravager
- Ravager Jockey
- Shulker
- Silverfish
- Skeleton
- Vindicator
- Vex
- Stray
- Spider Jockey
- Slime
Boss mobs
Boss mobs are hostile mobs in Minecraft that are extremely powerful and capable of inflicting a ton of damage. Players need a lot of preparation and some strong gear in order to have a shot at beating a boss mob, as they have the biggest health bars of all mobs in the game. Listed below is every boss mob in Minecraft:
- The Ender Dragon
- The Wither
Minecraft's mobs make its world come alive. With animals and different creatures running around the grassy plains and snowy mountains, players never run out of entities to interact with.