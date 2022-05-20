Full list of mobs in Minecraft as of May 2022

The world of Minecraft is filled with a ton of fantasy elements and mysterious creatures known as mobs. Every mob in the game is an AI-based entity that looks like a living creature and interacts with the player, world, and other mobs in its own unique ways. Mobs have distinct characteristics in the game that mainly revolve around their behavior, abilities, and drops.

There are four primary categories that mobs are divided into in the game. These categories are passive mobs, neutral mobs, hostile mobs, and boss mobs. The descriptions of each category are given in the article below. This article will list every single mob in the game.

Minecraft 1.18: Every mob in the game

Passive mobs

Passive mobs are absolutely harmless and do not attack the player or other mobs in any way. These mobs cannot defend themselves if and when attacked and tend to be the weakest type of mobs in the game. All passive mobs in the game are listed below:

Glow Squid

Fox

Donkey

Cow

Cod

Chicken

Cat

Horse

Bat

Axolotl

Salmon

Pufferfish (Defensive)

Rabbit

Baby Polar Bear

Pig

Baby Piglin

Ocelot

Mule

Mooshroom

Parrot

Wandering Trader

Sheep

Skeleton Horse

Villager

Snow Golem

Squid

Strider

Tropical Fish

Turtle

Neutral Mobs

Neutral mobs change their state according to the situation in the game. Sometimes, they can be hostile (mostly when provoked), but they exhibit passive behavior as well. For example, wolves, if tamed, become friendly towards the player. However, if the player attacks a wolf that is not tamed, it tends to become hostile. Listed below are all the neutral mobs in the game:

Goat

Enderman

Llama

Iron Golem

Cave Spider

Bee

Panda

Adult Polar Bear

Zombified Piglin

Piglin

Spider

Wolf

Dolphin

Trader Llama.

Hostile Mobs

Hostile mobs in Minecraft are always aggressive towards the player and even other mobs. Mobs in these categories are among the most dangerous ones in the game, and, many times, these mobs need to be fought with in order for the player to survive or gain valuable loot from them. Listed below is every hostile mob in the game:

Zoglin

Wither Skeleton

Witch

Blaze

Chicken

Jockey

Drowned

Creeper

Endermite

Skeleton Horseman

Zombie Villager

Zombie

Elder Guardian

Evoker

Ghast

Guardian

Hoglin

Husk

Phantom

Piglin Brute

Magma Cube

Ravager

Ravager Jockey

Shulker

Silverfish

Skeleton

Vindicator

Vex

Stray

Spider Jockey

Slime

Boss mobs

Boss mobs are hostile mobs in Minecraft that are extremely powerful and capable of inflicting a ton of damage. Players need a lot of preparation and some strong gear in order to have a shot at beating a boss mob, as they have the biggest health bars of all mobs in the game. Listed below is every boss mob in Minecraft:

The Ender Dragon

The Wither

Minecraft's mobs make its world come alive. With animals and different creatures running around the grassy plains and snowy mountains, players never run out of entities to interact with.

