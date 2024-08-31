5 fun features Mojang Studios should add in the next Minecraft update

Minecraft recently received the much-awaited Tricky Trials update, which added a ton of interesting items and mobs. From the rare vault that contains precious items to the powerful weapon mace, the Tricky Trials update was a substantial addition to the game. And yet, despite so many new features, it seems that Mojang Studios could add more to the game to make it more fun.

We are talking about items that mix fun and functionality. Any item or game mechanism that can let players do more in a fun way would be a welcome addition. But what exactly the developers can add?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 fun features Minecraft should get

Fun features include having better weapons (Image via Minecraft Marketplace)

Many aspects of Minecraft feel unfinished or inadequate. The game has a lot of potential and it feels that many times, the developers hold back its potential by not adding fun. In this article, we take a look at some Minecraft features Mojang could consider adding in future game updates. Interested players will be happy to know that all of these features are achievable through Minecraft mods.

1) Vertical slabs

Verticle slabs in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Ilomiswir/Mojang Studios)

Vertical slabs have caused quite a controversy in the game’s community. Many players have requested the developer to add vertical slabs to the game as it would open many new building possibilities and allow players to make amazing structures. However, Mojang has gone on record to say that adding vertical slabs could limit the game’s creativity, which certainly did not sit well with the Minecraft community.

This is the quote from an official blog post:

"Sideways slabs, vertical slabs, upright slabs, and variations thereof: Features that inhibit natural creativity or can already be done in other ways are not being considered."

2) Grappling hook

Lashing potato (Image via Mojang Studios)

With the release of 2024’s April Fool’s update, Mojang Studios added a potato hook that would allow players to move quickly by combining both vertical and horizontal movement, and it was amazing. The studio should add something like a grappling hook to let players move around more freely and faster while providing a new skill that they can master.

Perhaps, one day, using the grappling hook can be a skill that players can compete in tournaments. It can supplement parkour skills and make the game more fun. If players just want to move around by walking or on horses, they can always have the option to do so.

3) Teleportation block

A teleportation mechanism would be great in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the biggest shortcomings of the game is how players can travel and cover long distances. The game is massive in size. It is so big that one has to travel for days on end to reach the game's borders. With large biomes separated by large distances, it makes sense that there should be a way to fast travel in the game. Unfortunately, there is no way to do that.

To travel fast in the game, players must either go through the Nether, which is very unreliable, dangerous, and takes a lot of effort, or make special structures such as ice highways, which take so much effort that it becomes better to just travel on a horse.

Mojang Studios should add something like a teleportation block that can be placed at specific locations and uses XP to send players from one location to another. It would be something like the Nether portal but faster and more compact. Hopefully, Mojang will consider adding something like that.

4) Floaters

Floataters add a new game mechanic in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Floater was an interesting block that was added to the game with the April Fool’s update, and it does exactly as it is name states: it floats. The addition of a block that can go up and down vertically would be a game changer. One can imagine all the different machines that talented builders would make using this block.

5) Better weapons

Mojang Studios should add better weapons in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

With the addition of the mace weapon, Mojang Studios should be able to make weapons with interesting mechanics. The mace requires players to use it from a height to deliver a powerful impact. But why not take it a notch further?

Mojang Studios should add more fun weapons such as spears, scythe, and even cannons for that matter. While many mods give players the ability to add interesting weapons, having the option of choosing from a range of different weapons in the Vanilla version of the game would be wonderful.

