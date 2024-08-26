Funny Minecraft video shows why Bedrock Edition isn't ready for Hardcore mode

Minecraft's Hardcore Mode is in the works for Bedrock Edition platforms, but Mojang has been candid about the fact that there is still plenty of work to be done to ensure that bugs and glitches don't cause permadeath. Unfortunately, a recent video shared on the game's subreddit showed a block-clipping bug that led to instant death, something that clearly needs fixing before Hardcore Mode's arrival:

This has brought many Minecraft fans back to the common moniker for Bedrock Edition: "Bugrock". While Bedrock Edition does have quality performance and stability due to being coded in C++ as opposed to Java Edition's Java's platform binary, a different codebase means a different collection of bugs, some of which have been plaguing Bedrock Edition for years.

Many Minecraft players in the comments suggested their ideas for what causes this bug but reiterated that many other bugs exist in Bedrock that can cause almost immediate or inescapable in-game death. This would be infuriating to experience while playing in Hardcore Mode. The video and subsequent comments showed there's still a lot of work ahead for Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft fans discuss another fatal bug in Bedrock Edition (Image via Reddit)

While the video was certainly funny for some players in the comments due to the sheer unlikelihood of it all, such a quick and unfortunate in-game death because of something the player had no control over is a problem. While Mojang has stated that it's working to remove the most problematic bugs before Hardcore Mode is introduced, plenty of problems remain.

All the while, Minecraft Bedrock Previews are currently permitting players to test Hardcore Mode ahead of its official arrival. This is a good sign that should help Mojang eliminate any bugs that would make the Hardcore Mode experience much more maligned than on Java Edition. But, some fans are likely still skeptical that Hardcore Mode will work as expected when it arrives in Bedrock.

Plenty of players are very concerned about Bedrock Edition bugs even without Hardcore Mode (Image via Reddit)

Although the acknowledgments of Mojang are one thing, the recurrence of many bugs in Bedrock Edition over the years, particularly those resulting in inexplicable in-game death, leaves players to wonder: Will Mojang really be able to fix all the pervasive bugs before it implements Hardcore Mode, or will it feel the pressure and release the mode prematurely?

Will Mojang release Hardcore Mode for Minecraft Bedrock before it's ready?

Will Hardcore Mode come out for Minecraft Bedrock too soon? (Image via Mojang)

It's been quite some time since Mojang confirmed that Minecraft Bedrock would be receiving Hardcore Mode, but didn't connect it to a concrete release date. This is likely because Mojang is aiming to fix bugs and potentially even introduce more parity with Java Edition before releasing Hardcore Mode. However, will Mojang cave and release Hardcore Mode before it's ready?

It's anybody's guess, but the consequences of releasing Hardcore Mode before fixing major problematic bugs in Bedrock Edition would likely not go very well even among ardent Bedrock fans. It only takes a few players' permadeaths in Hardcore Mode from a bug to upset the edition's community, and Mojang would obviously want to avoid that as much as possible.

Minecraft's not a perfect game mechanically (no game is), and unexpected problems and frustrations happen in all editions of the game. However, Mojang should stay the course and eliminate as many bugs or other issues as possible. Players might want Hardcore Mode in Bedrock Edition, but not if it's going to be more frustrating than enjoyable or challenging.

