Bugs Mojang needs to fix before adding Minecraft Bedrock Hardcore Mode

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition will get its own Hardcore Mode later this year, but there's work to be done before it arrives to ensure the gameplay experience works as well as it does in Java Edition. Several bugs exist in Bedrock, which can cause unintended consequences including death, and if they were present in Bedrock Hardcore Mode, they'd likely cause frustrating problems.

From taking damage and dying from an unseen source to clipping through blocks or being able to enable cheats when that shouldn't be possible, several Minecraft Bedrock bugs need to be addressed ahead of Hardcore Mode's introduction to avoid unexpected gameplay issues and the potential fan backlash that might follow.

Here are the most harmful bugs Mojang needs to fix before Minecraft Bedrock's Hardcore Mode arrives.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

5 Minecraft Bedrock bugs that need to be fixed before Hardcore Mode's arrival

1) Taking Fall Damage in Water

Spotted on the console iteration of Minecraft Bedrock, players noticed under certain unknown circumstances, that falling into water can result in players dying from fall damage. This certainly isn't intended since water blocks are intended to cushion players from taking fall damage (giving way to the MLG water bucket trick that has saved players from dying many times), and it has turned some players off Bedrock Edition entirely.

If a player in Hardcore Mode encountered the same issue, the result would be one of confusion and frustration, to say the least. This is especially true since Hardcore Mode death is permanent, and dying from landing in water when it can save players in other versions would understandably upset players.

2) The Phantom Damage Bug

For more than a few years now, Minecraft Bedrock has been afflicted by a particular bug that results in players taking falling or suffocation damage from an unknown source. Players flying with Elytra occasionally take fall damage continuously after bumping a block, and some have suffocated to death even when they aren't drowning and don't have their heads covered by a block.

This bug has continued to appear in various Bedrock versions in both stable releases and previews. Considering the stakes of death in a Hardcore world, fixing this bug may be one of the most important tasks to address before Mojang introduces Hardcore Mode to Bedrock.

3) Eating Food Causing Block Clipping

Clipping through blocks in Minecraft Bedrock is certainly a problem on its own, but one of the more egregious bugs to show it involves consuming food. Players have recently reported that after eating food items, they've been able to pass through blocks, which can result in unintended damage or death, and this bug has no place in a Bedrock Hardcore Mode.

This bug can be especially egregious due to its volatile nature. If players clip into blocks and don't pass completely through them, they can take suffocation and have no way to prevent their death in-game, which would obviously be a huge issue in any Hardcore Mode playthrough.

4) Hardcore Cheats Bug

A bug that's been reported lets Minecraft players activate cheats in Hardcore without using LAN (Image via Mojang Feedback)

Ever since Hardcore Mode made its way to testing in Minecraft Bedrock previews, some players have been reporting that by manipulating their operator status via a UI sidebar, they can activate cheats in Hardcore worlds without opening the game world to LAN multiplayer. By and large, cheats aren't supposed to be used in Hardcore Mode (though this can be circumvented in Java Edition as well).

For the optimal Hardcore Mode experience, and to preserve the inherent challenge it offers, it's vital that Mojang prohibits this bug from causing wanton cheating in its most difficult vanilla game mode.

5) LAN Multiplayer Connection Bug

A bug that's arisen recently prohibits Minecraft Bedrock LAN multiplayer without an internet connection (Image via Mojang Feedback)

Recent Minecraft Bedrock updates and previews have introduced a rather problematic bug for players who play together on LAN. Previously, players could connect to a wifi network or mobile hotspot and play together via LAN even if the network wasn't connected to the internet. However, recent changes have introduced a bug that no longer allows this to happen.

Now, Minecraft players receive a connection error and a notification that they must be connected to the internet to play LAN even though it was possible in the past to play without the internet as long as devices were on the same network. Since Hardcore Mode is popular for multiplayer fans, this bug should be addressed to ensure that fans can enjoy Hardcore Mode via LAN as they would otherwise.