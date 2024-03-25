Top 10 things to do in Minecraft Hardcore

Minecraft's Hardcore Mode is a challenging game mode where players are locked into the Hard difficulty with a single life. If they die, they're left to return to the main menu or explore the world in Spectator Mode unless they use commands to circumvent the Hardcore Mode's rules. Even though it's a challenging, countless players enjoy it to test their survival skills.

For players trying out Minecraft's Hardcore Mode for their first few runs, there are certain tasks to keep in mind to ensure success. Some of these are common-sense choices that fit any Survival Mode world, but their priorities may be altered by the high-stakes aspects of Hardcore Mode. So, it doesn't hurt to review the important tasks that players should undertake in this demanding game mode.

Top 10 tasks to perform in Minecraft Hardcore to improve survival odds

10) Finding the right spawn biome

The right spawn biome in Minecraft Hardcore can set a player up for success (Image via Mojang)

Although some players may prefer sticking with whatever biome Minecraft's random seed generator gives them for the Hardcore Mode, there's nothing wrong with using a set Hardcore seed or perusing through random ones until one is found that has a more desirable starting point. Having abundant and quick access to resources and avoiding certain biome-specific mobs can be a survival advantage.

At any rate, having a solid starting biome in the Hardcore Mode might be quite useful, but fans still have to take multiple factors into account to ensure their success. Beginning in a pleasant meadow or plains biome doesn't guarantee that a Hardcore run will be free of struggle and won't negate common mistakes some players might make.

9) Taming wolves

Wolves can be a huge help in combat for Minecraft's Hardcore Mode (Image via Mojang)

Though they might not be a downright necessity in Minecraft Hardcore, taming as many wolves as possible can be a huge help for players who could use a hand in combat. The hostile mobs of the Hardcore Mode are tougher to beat, and zombies can even destroy wooden doors and invade shelters. Since this is the case, in addition to being well-equipped, having some wolves for self-defense is a wise choice.

Moreover, the addition of wolf armor in Minecraft offers improved survivability for tamed wolves, making the task of keeping one's canine friends alive easier than it once was.

8) Mining surface ores early

Surface ores are a great source of Minecraft materials before delving underground (Image via Mojang)

While it might be enticing to immediately dive into a cave, ravine, or other underground locale to collect ores, this can be dangerous if players don't plan ahead of time. Since this is the case, fans playing Minecraft's Hardcore Mode may want to begin by searching the surface of their world for openly available ores. Even if they're usually just coal or copper, every easily accessible ore helps.

This is particularly useful when starting out in the Hardcore Mode before players have iron equipment or enchantments, as heading into caves or ravines with lower-end gear can lead to dangerous situations. The hostile mobs in the Hardcore Mode don't play around, and it's wise to stick to areas exposed to sunlight until better equipped to head underground.

7) Crafting and equipping a shield

A shield can be invaluable for a Minecraft Hardcore playthrough (Image via Mojang)

Although fans can get away with not using shields in other game modes, this off-hand protective gear is simply too helpful to pass up in the Hardcore Mode. Just a single shield can protect Minecraft players from melee attacks and projectiles, as well as significantly reduce explosive damage from creepers and ghasts. It can even prevent the infliction of status effects that they want to avoid.

Shields aren't perfect, and they can't keep a player completely safe. However, when fans hear a creeper's hiss or the clank of a nearby skeleton readying its bow, they'll be glad they have the extra protection.

6) Finding villages

Villager trading is helpful at any point of a Minecraft Hardcore run (Image via Mojang)

Keeping villagers safe in Minecraft Hardcore can be somewhat more daunting than in most other game modes/difficulties, but finding a village full of villagers to trade with regularly can be a huge help at any point in a Hardcore Mode. This is particularly true if players can keep their villagers safe from nightly hostile mobs and rank up their profession levels to unlock higher-quality trades.

Villager trades are much more useful in Hardcore Mode when players don't activate the Experimental Feature for villager trade rebalancing. Although, fans who want more of a challenge may want to consider enabling it to make high-end trades less centralized.

5) Light up as much of the world as you can

Keeping a high light level in Minecraft will make survival much easier in Hardcore (Image via Mojang)

The sun can only stay out for so long in a Minecraft world, and this is particularly true in a Hardcore world where commands aren't typically used. Keeping a light level above zero in as much of the game world that a player frequents is incredibly helpful for cutting down on the number of hostile mobs that can be encountered. This saves headaches, and prevents an overabundance of combat encounters.

Even better, simple torches can accomplish this task without much worry. If players are feeling particularly keen on safeguarding from hostile spawns later on, they can upgrade to other light source blocks if they have the resources to spare.

4) Procuring high-quality and enchanted gear

Minecraft fans won't last long in Hardcore Mode without commensurate gear (Image via Mojang)

It goes without saying in just about any Minecraft survival situation, but having the best possible gear equipped is vital for survival in Hardcore Mode. If players are headed into caves and chasms, venturing into forests or generated structures, or braving the confrontational enemies in the Nether or End, they're going to want the highest-end weapons and armor they can get their hands on.

This isn't to say that procuring high-end gear will be quick or easy, but the Hardcore Mode is all about preparation. Diving into danger without planning ahead can lead to a death screen and plenty of frustration.

3) Crafting and keeping a bed on hand

Keeping a bed handy isn't just useful for resting while in a Minecraft player's base (Image via Mojang)

Having a bed placed in Minecraft is a common rule of thumb for both Survival and Hardcore Mode, but players in Hardcore should seek out a sheep or a village quickly and secure at least two beds. One can be used in their base, but the other should be kept handy in case of emergency. If players find themselves in a dire situation, they can dig/mine a hiding hole and sleep in it with a bed.

This tactic can be incredibly effective when players aren't able to return to their base and are attacked at night, as well as in any situation where returning to daytime could stave off enemies. Plus, beds explode in the Nether and the End, so they're quite useful to keep a collection of in the mid to late-game as well.

2) Get used to farming resources

Crops aren't the only thing players should be farming in Hardcore Mode (Image via Voltrox/YouTube)

In addition to farming renewable crops as soon as possible in Minecraft Hardcore, players should be setting up experience/mob farms as soon as they have the time and resources (and relative safety). While not every resource in the game is renewable and can be farmed, some of the most important materials in the game (wood, iron, lava, experience, etc.) can be farmed constantly.

With a trove of renewable resources, players won't run into material shortages in Hardcore Mode, which can make all the difference in progressing through the game. Moreover, experience farms are particularly vital to ensure that players keep their tools, weapons, and armor enchanted and repaired regularly.

1) Building a complete base

A well-rounded base is the key to continued Hardcore Mode survival (Image via Smithers Boss/YouTube)

More than just about anything else in Minecraft Hardcore, building and maintaining an efficient survival base is the most important to accomplish as soon as possible. Without shelter, players are at the mercy of hostile mobs and environmental hazards. Having a well-lit base complete with defenses for hostile mobs and all the crafting, repairing, storage, and enchanting essentials is a must.

Moreover, having a Nether portal, farms, and any other amenities that can be added to a base's design is a huge bonus. Getting as much work done behind the safe walls of a well-built base will keep players from being exposed to the dangers of Hardcore Mode for a shorter amount of time, ensuring they aren't as likely to meet with a grisly Game Over screen.