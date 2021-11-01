Ghost Cloak in Minecraft Dungeons: All you need to know

Possibly one of Minecraft Dungeons' most helpful artifacts, the Ghost Cloak allows players to move through enemies and absorb damage at the same time.

By activating the Ghost Cloak, Minecraft Dungeons heroes can temporarily avoid taking damage while also being able to move through enemy mobs. The ghost form that the artifact provides is incredibly helpful, especially at higher difficulties when it comes to escaping a bad situation. If a Minecraft Dungeons hero finds themselves cornered by enemies in a particular level, they can use the Ghost Cloak to reposition themselves and avoid significant damage as they move about. This makes the artifact one of the best in the game when it comes to survivability, providing heroes with a quick escape when needed.

Minecraft Dungeons: Obtaining and using the Ghost Cloak

The description of the Ghost Cloak in Minecraft Dungeons (Image via Mojang)

Snagging a Ghost Cloak shouldn't be too difficult, although the artifact is subject to Minecraft Dungeons' RNG (Random Number Generator) for loot drops. The Ghost Cloak drops in particular locations, but can also be sold by the Village, Luxury, and Mystery merchants. If heroes are having a tough time tracking the item down, they can resort to purchasing it instead.

As an item drop, the Ghost Cloak can occasionally be found in the following areas:

Creepy Crypt (Adventure and Apocalypse difficulty)

Obsidian Pinnacle (Adventure and Apocalypse difficulty)

Lower Temple (Adventure and Apocalypse difficulty)

Windswept Peaks (Apocalypse difficulty)

Nether Fortress

It may take a few runs in the specified levels for the Ghost Cloak to drop, but the artifact's rarity ranges from common to rare, both of which aren't particularly difficult to obtain. The increase in difficulty level may hamper some players, but the Ghost Cloak itself is a worthy reward for a hero's efforts and gives them a great tool for survival at higher difficulty levels.

When activated in Minecraft Dungeons, the Ghost Cloak will place the hero in a ghost form, increasing their speed and allowing them to move through enemy mobs. While in ghost form, the player will also have their incoming damage reduced by 50%, protecting them as they reposition themselves.

However, players should keep in mind that the ghost form doesn't operate like the shadow form via Shadow Brew does, as enemy mobs will still see the hero and pursue/attack them. It is also crucial for heroes to be aware of the limitations of ghost form, as it only operates for a short time and will be canceled if the player uses any of their weapons. The Ghost Cloak is an incredibly helpful artifact, but it can't exactly hide or protect players while they attack hostile mobs. As with all artifacts in Minecraft Dungeons, there are drawbacks, and not being able to go on the offensive while in ghost form is the most considerable issue with the Ghost Cloak.

However, that shouldn't dissuade heroes from using it. When one considers its rarity, it is still an accessible and exceptional escape tool that can fit just about any player build when needed.

