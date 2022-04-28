Goat horns added to Minecraft snapshot 22w17a

Goat horns have finally arrived in the Minecraft snapshot 22w17a that Mojang released recently. These items were introduced way back in the 2020 Live event when Goats were introduced to the game. In Caves and Cliffs part 1, the mobs were added, but the item was nowhere to be found. However, it will finally be released in the new 1.19 The Wild update.

The Wild update will feature new biomes, mobs, items, enchantments, and more, along with this item. It was first introduced in the beta preview version of Bedrock Edition and has finally come to Java Edition as well. These are great items that players can use in several ways, but obtaining them might be a little tricky.

Everything to know about Goat horns in Minecraft snapshot 22w17a

How to obtain these items

If players need to obtain goat horns, they first need to find Goats that spawn in mountainous biomes like snowy slopes, jagged peaks, stone peaks, etc.

Once players find them, they will need to wait for them to ram an entity. Goats tend to run fast and ram any entity with their horns. In the process, if they hit a strong block like Logs, Stone, Packed Ice, Iron Ore, Copper Ore, or Emerald Ore, they will drop one or both of their horns.

How to obtain these items (Image via Minecraft snapshot 22w17a)

Alternatively, players can also find goat horns generating in chest loot located at the Pillager Outpost as well.

Different horn names and sounds

The fun part of this item is that there are a total of eight different variants of goat horns. When the mob rams and drops its horns, there is a random chance of getting one of them. Amongst these eight horns, four are exclusively obtained from a screaming goat. The remaining four variants can be obtained from normal goats.

The horns will look the same, but their sounds may differ (Image via Minecraft snapshot 22w17a)

Once players obtain one of the variants, they will notice that the item has a specific name. All of these horns have different sounds as well.

Here are all the names of the goat horns:

Ponder Sing Seek Feel Admire Call Yearn Dream

All types of horns (Image via Minecraft snapshot 22w17a)

The main function of these items is that they let out a specific type of sound from them. They are quite similar to how actual horns sound and have different rhythms to them.

Removed features related to these items

Other than adding these items to the latest snapshot, Mojang has also decided to remove certain features related to them. Previous Bedrock Edition beta previews featured copper horns that could be crafted with these items and copper. However, this has been completely removed from both the Editions. No one knows for sure if they will feature in the update or not.

Different stances won't change the sound pitch (Image via Minecraft snapshot 22w17a)

In Minecraft snapshot 22w17a, Mojang also removed the varying pitch of horn sounds when players change stances while blowing them. Previously, if a player was looking up or crouching, the pitch of the sound changed. However, this feature is gone as well.

