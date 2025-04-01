"Good? No. Fun? Absolutely.": Fans share opinions on A Minecraft Movie ahead of its release

A Minecraft Movie is right around the corner, and fans are quite excited about it. The film features stars like Jack Black and Jason Momoa, and it will be the first feature-length live-action movie based on Mojang Studios’ game. However, the excitement might not be for the movie to be good. Instead, players are expecting the film to be so bad that it becomes entertaining.

Ad

Discussing the very same thing, Minecraft player u/Nitro_tech made a post on the game's subreddit, asking the community about their thoughts on the upcoming film. The image featured the infamous first shot of Jack Black with his long hair and beard playing Steve. The original poster wanted to know whether someone thought the movie would be good.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post and answering the question, u/Tobigamingplays commented:

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

"Good? No. Fun? Absolutely."

This was something players accepted when other trailers were released. The mob designs looked bizarre, the dialogues felt unnatural, and the overall feel of the movie gave the idea that the makers might not take the story too seriously. Hence, fans are at least expecting the movie to be so bad that it becomes entertaining.

Ad

Comment byu/Nitro_tech from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Another player, u/TheManWithAPlan555, also said that the movie will be enjoyable but definitely not good. u/Salomon3068 agreed with the comment, adding that Minecraft is not a great IP to be adapted to movies, in their opinion. However, if they and their kid can laugh while watching the film, it will be worth the money.

Comment byu/Nitro_tech from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/JayRogPlayFrogger said that they think the plot is very generic and something that has been done before. The movie will not be a good movie for the general audience. However, they think that watching it will be entertaining as it is a fun and lighthearted movie.

Redditors talk about the upcoming movie (Image via Reddit)

Another player, u/FormulaGymBro, said that since this is a kid's movie, they are not even considering whether the film would be good or not as they are not the target audience.

Ad

A Minecraft Movie is almost here

Jack Black is playing the role of Steve in the movie (Image via Mojang Studios)

Fans of the blocky game have been asking for a movie based on Minecraft for years, and when the project was announced, the excitement was over the roof. However, things changed when the first trailer dropped, showing how everything looked. The mobs looked uncanny, the mix of real actors in an animated world was jarring, and Jack Black did not resemble Steve in any way.

However, since the movie is releasing on April 4, fans have now accepted that things won’t change, and they are expecting the film to be at least entertaining even though other aspects might be bad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!