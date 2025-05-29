"Got that Mexico tint now huh": Minecraft fans react to new desert look with Vibrant Visuals turned on

Minecraft will soon get the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade, a visual overhaul the blocky game sorely needed. Mojang’s title has been out for more than 15 years, and despite many updates, the pixelated look has remained the same, including the lighting and shadows. The Vibrant Visuals upgrade will give the blocky world a modern look and the beta versions are already out.

Redditor Just-Guarantee7808 shared an image on r/Minecraft, showing how the desert biome looks with the Vibrant Visuals upgrade in the latest preview. The picture appears to have too much of an orange tint to it. Considering this feature is still in development, it might be due to some bug or error. The final version can be completely different.

SomeGuy20257 jokingly commented:

"Got that Mexico tint now huh"

For those unaware, the "Mexican tint" in movies refers to the heavy use of yellow or sepia filters to depict locations like Mexico, the Middle East, or other "foreign" or "hot" places. This visual style is often used in Hollywood to create a sense of heat, dryness, or danger.

Comment byu/Just-Guarantee7808 from discussion inMinecraft

It seemed that other players noticed this “Mexican tint” effect. BaldursReliver commented that the lighting looks similar to the yellow tint often used in movies, TV shows, and games to represent deserts or places like Mexico.

Comment byu/Just-Guarantee7808 from discussion inMinecraft

They noted that while it might not be exactly the same in Minecraft, it gives off a similar vibe. They also asked if the nether has been updated since the first Vibrant Visuals preview, which they felt looked pretty bad at the time. OP replied that the developers had fixed the issue and the nether did not look too dark anymore.

Some players shared their issues with the look of the desert. samfizz noted that the tint effect was overpowering and altered the sand's color, making it appear orange instead of its usual off-white, which felt quite odd. Einbrecher pointed out that the effect was inconsistent as well, making the tops orange but excluding the sides.

Redditors react to the desert's look with the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade (Image via Reddit)

MrStealYoGirlWayne explained that the difference in color on the surface is due to lighting and shadows. Since the sun is hitting the top directly, it appears more saturated compared to the sides. They added that this isn’t a visual inconsistency but a realistic effect of direct versus indirect lighting.

Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade for Minecraft

The Vibrant Visuals shaders completely change how Minecraft looks (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Vibrant Visuals update brings Minecraft to life with richer colors and improved lighting making the game world feel more immersive and dynamic. For years, the game has looked more or less the same, and this started to bug the players a little.

While there are many mods and shaders like BSL Shaders and Complementary that can change how the game looks, it's time the developers did something for the vanilla version of Minecraft. The test version of the Vibrant Visuals still needs some time in the oven as there are some changes needed to improve it.

