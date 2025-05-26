All biomes with special fog effects in Minecraft Vibrant Visuals

Minecraft Vibrant Visuals is set to arrive soon, and the latest series of snapshots, as well as beta and previews, have introduced an array of new items and features. Apart from these changes, the update will add special fog effects to certain biomes. This will greatly enhance the existing visuals and the gameplay experience for players.

Here are all the biomes with special fog effects in Minecraft Vibrant Visuals.

All biomes with the Minecraft Vibrant Visuals special fog effect

The upcoming Minecraft Vibrant Visuals will be one of the biggest visual updates to the game in decades. It is set to introduce visual changes similar to shaders, with features such as volumetric lighting, directional fog, and enhanced reflections making their way to the game. Apart from this, it will also feature improved biome-based fog to make the areas more immersive.

The new fog introduces a layer of eeriness and atmosphere to the biomes like the Pale Garden, making it the perfect ambience to explore the area and evade hostile mobs. The special fog effect adds a rather menacing tone to the rows of endless trees and blocks, offering some much-needed facelift.

Here are all the biomes with the Minecraft Vibrant Visuals special fog effect:

Pale Garden, Desert, and Mushroom Islands

The Minecraft Vibrant Visuals fog update has made biomes like the pale garden more eerie (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The pale garden, desert, and mushroom islands are some of the most distinct biomes where you can spot the new fog mechanics. Walking through the eerie Pale Garden, I could feel the massive change brought by the fog gently rolling through the endless rows of Pale oak.

Even in the desert biome, the fog added some much-needed atmosphere to the barren area, making it a great setting to head out for adventures in the night. As for the mushroom islands, the blanket of fog offered a rather unique contrast against the bright-red shrooms, giving a rather interesting visual experience.

Swamplands, Taiga, Jagged Peaks, and Jungle

These biomes look more realistic after the Minecraft Vibrant Visuals fog update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As for the swampland, the gently rolling fog added a unique dimension to the water-based biome, providing an ethereal touch when paired with the firefly bushes. Even the trees in the taiga looked more immersive as I walked through the biome at night. The improved lighting of the moon and detailed stars were a nice addition that brought the entire scene together.

The jagged peaks are perhaps one of the most scenic biomes where you can experience the Minecraft Vibrant Visuals fog update. Head over to the biome and look up to notice the peaks hidden away amidst the dense fog, while the improved lighting enhances the scenery. Additionally, the base of the peaks was covered in fog, simulating the real-life behavior of foggy mountains.

Even the jungle featured a significant improvement as I ventured into the biome during my night run. The improved eyes of the spiders added a rather chilling effect amidst the fog in the biome, giving the vanilla gameplay a horror theme without the need for any of the best mods.

Badlands, Forest, Cherry Grove, and Beach

The Minecraft Vibrant Visuals fog update significantly transforms these biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The fog update in Minecraft Vibrant Visuals also extended to a few other biomes. Exploring the badlands during the day, I came across tastefully crafted fog rolling between the towering structures and deep valleys. It added a dimension of realism that was much-needed in this biome. Paired with the recent ambient sound improvements, it could become a potentially fun area to explore for thrill-seekers.

The forests are one of the most noticeable biomes where you can observe the blanket of fog between the dense foliage. The recent falling leaves and the crunching of the leaf litter come together in a unique way to offer a truly immersive experience of walking through the woods at night.

As for the cherry groves, it is one of the most popular biomes in the game, so it comes as no surprise that Mojang has extended this new feature to the area. I could see a subtle stream of fog between the rows of pink trees alongside a blanket that thickened towards the base of the area.

The beach is perhaps one of the most ominous biomes to receive the Minecraft Vibrant Visuals fog update, after the pale garden. There is a prominent presence of fog in the area, especially at the shores and on the horizon. The layer of fog between the water and sky essentially blurs both, adding a visually impressive aspect to the area.

Additionally, this fog is even denser at night, making it a real challenge for those who love yearning for the mines at night or wish to check out these features of the Minecraft Vibrant Visuals update.

