Handcrafted mod for Minecraft: Everything you need to know

In Minecraft, players have unlimited access to blocks, which can be used to build almost anything, from small huts to massive cities. However, when it comes to interior design, the blocks in the vanilla version leave a lot to be desired. Apart from beds and a few other interior-worthy blocks, there is nothing to place and properly use inside a house.

Fortunately, since the game is a sandbox and open source, the community has made all kinds of mods that facilitate players' creativity. Today, we look at Handcrafted mod, which adds various furniture options to Minecraft.

Everything to know about Handcrafted mod for Minecraft

What is the Handcrafted mod?

As mentioned above, the game might have ample blocks to create a stunning exterior of a structure, but it lacks items for interior design. This mod particularly aims to solve that by adding over 250 furniture pieces to choose from.

They have different styles, allowing players to create anything from medieval to fantasy-esque interiors in a structure. It even has basic-looking furniture blocks that perfectly fit the vanilla aesthetic.

Here are a few popular furniture items offered by the mod:

New building blocks

Chairs

Tables

Benches

Desks

Cupboards

Couches

Custom Beds

Mugs

Plates

Book piles

Custom frame for mobs or mob heads

Chest of drawers

Table cloth

The mod offers more than 250 furniture blocks and items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players can create furniture items from different kinds of wood, as shown in some of the pictures above. Of course, each block and item will have a different crafting recipe. Unfortunately, the modder has not provided a list of crafting recipes on the CurseForge website.

How to download the Handcrafted mod?

The Minecraft mod is present in both the CurseForge and Modrinth website (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Handcrafted mod is only compatible with the Fabric API, which is essential to running mods on the block game. Once the Fabric API is installed, players can download the mod from either the CurseForge or Modrinth websites. Both have the latest version of this mod.

The modder also mentioned that Handcrafted needs the Resourceful Library mod to run properly. As of now, the furniture mod is only compatible with the 1.20.2 update. Players will need to play a slightly older game version to run this mod. Download the latest Handcrafted mod and copy-paste the file in the 'mods' folder of the game directory.

From thereon, players can simply open the launcher, find the Fabric game version from the version list, and enter a world to start crafting different furniture items.