7 best changes and features in Minecraft 1.20.2 update

Minecraft 1.20.2 arrived for Java Edition on September 21, 2023, and brought along a sizable collection of adjustments and features. From updating skin/username reporting and modifications to mob attack ranges and networking improvements, version 1.20.2 substantially alters the post-Trails & Tales landscape. It's only understandable for fans to be excited as a result.

Many of Minecraft 1.20.2's implementations will exist in vanilla going forward, but other changes have taken place under the hood or introduced as Experimental Features. Whatever the case, some new arrivals in the 1.20.2 update are certainly better than others.

Since 1.20.2 is still fresh in players' minds, there's no better time to examine the best aspects of the release.

Network improvements, command memory, and more great changes and additions that arrived in Minecraft 1.20.2

1) Improved diamond ore generation

Diamond ore can be easier to obtain in Minecraft 1.20.2 (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players love their diamonds, and there are certainly many ways to obtain them. Be that as it may, plenty of fans continue to snag their diamonds by mining them underground, and the 1.20.2 update should help them increase their diamond yields.

This is due to a change in diamond ore generation, making the precious gemstone generate more often in the deepslate layers of in-game worlds. That should certainly reward players for their time spent on deep mining excursions, to say the least, especially with the right pickaxe enchantments.

2) Adjusted mob attack range

Minecraft's mobs received a major adjustment to their ability to reach targets (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft mobs have served their purpose as far as combat mechanics are concerned. However, sometimes their attacks land on targets when they shouldn't. Fortunately, version 1.20.2 has revamped the reach of in-game mobs to give players a more accurate understanding of how far they can reach.

Instead of operating explicitly on a horizontal basis, mob attack ranges are now connected to their bounding boxes, taking both vertical and horizontal dimensions into account. This means mobs will no longer be able to hit entities directly above or below them in most circumstances. Furthermore, some mobs, like ravagers, won't be able to attack through thick walls.

3) Updated vibration connections

Sculk blocks should be more productive due to Minecraft 1.20.2's alterations (Image via CaptainSparklez/YouTube)

Sculk blocks like sculk sensors and shriekers have witnessed some interesting applications in redstone machinery. However, one particular issue arose regarding Minecraft's simulation distance. Specifically, vibrations that sculk blocks can pick up as a signal would stop if they were too close to the edge of a player's simulation distance.

Fortunately, this has been fixed, which should allow one to create much more sprawling machines utilizing sculk sensors and shriekers.

4) Network improvements

Server connection and early gameplay should be quite improved in Minecraft 1.20.2 (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft's network infrastructure works well enough, there are occasionally still a few problems players run into. Sometimes, those with substandard connection quality can time out of connecting to a server before getting in. On other occasions, blocks can't be interacted with until all the necessary chunks load on a server/realm.

Thanks to the revisions in version 1.20.2, those with higher ping should be able to safely connect to servers without timing out in most cases. Furthermore, the game world will load faster, and fans can interact with blocks before chunk loading is completed in its entirety.

5) Command memory

Minecraft fans can now reliably remember their recent commands between sessions (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's vast array of commands can be incredibly fun to use and learn. However, it can be tricky to remember which ones were recently used. This is particularly true if players jump into a different game session, which scrubs commands from the chat history.

The good news is that this has been addressed in 1.20.2. The game will now memorize the last 50 commands entered by players across multiple sessions, simplifying proceedings when using the cheat console.

6) Improved enchantment loot (Experimental)

Multiple structures in 1.20.2 saw an increased chance of looting enchanted books (Image via Mojang)

Although plenty of fans haven't been pleased with the villager trading nerfs that arrived in 1.20.2's Experimental Features, Mojang did offer an olive branch to help players get certain enchantments without trading. Specifically, certain enchantment books have received higher chances to appear in loot chests in generated structures, including:

Mending - Ancient Cities

- Ancient Cities Efficiency - Abandoned Mineshafts

- Abandoned Mineshafts Quick Charge - Pillager Outposts

- Pillager Outposts Unbreaking - Jungle Temples/Desert Pyramids

It may not completely satisfy those who prefer a quick trade for enchanted books with librarian villagers, but at least they have more options.

7) Improved F3 debug menu

Fans can quickly access their debug menu and receive more info from it in 1.20.2 (Image via Mojang)

Java Edition players have gotten well-acquainted with the F3/debug menu over the years. However, version 1.20.2 introduced a faster way to open the menu while also displaying additional information. The old shortcuts for the F3 menu have been replaced with ones that should be easier to use.

For example, the keyboard shortcuts F3 + 1 and F3 + 2 will bring up the resource pie chart and the FPS/TPS graphics, respectively. Meanwhile, F3 + 3 allows players to view their ping and network traffic, making accessing the debug menu easier without needing to use the shift or alt keys.