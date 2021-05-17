Hannahxxrose's Minecraft skin, real name, texture pack, Dream SMP and more

Hannahxxrose is famous in the Minecraft YouTube and Twitch community for her PvP skills on Hypixel's Bedwars. She has been an active player on the popular Hypixel server since 2015 and is friends with Purpled.

Hannahxxrose is also a member of the famous Dream SMP, where many popular streamers and content creators play together.

Minecraft PvP is entirely different than its survival aspect. Many players train for hours to hone their PvP skills. Numerous content creators out there are known for their combat expertise, such as Dream, Technoblade, Purpled, and Hannahxxrose.

Who is Hannahxxrose?

Hannahxxrose (Image via Hannahxxrose)

Hannah, popularly known online as Hannahxxrose, is a 21-year-old Minecraft YouTuber, TikToker, and Twitch streamer hailing from the United States of America. She started her YouTube career with a video titled "Lol 3v1".

A large amount of her fame and popularity comes from her TikTok account @hannahxxrose. She has gained over two million followers by posting amazing clips from bedwars on Hypixel. Even though she's been on YouTube since 2013, her channel started growing in 2019.

Hannahxxrose has over 450k subscribers on YouTube, whereas, on Twitch, she has more than 800k followers. Her YouTube videos mostly showcase her gameplay on DreamSMP and bedwars on Hypixel.

Hannahxxrose's Minecraft Skin

Hannahxxrose's Minecraft skin (Image via MCPE DL)

The player's Minecraft skin says a lot about her. Hannahxxrose's skin wears pink-colored clothing with rose vines on her left arm. She also has long, beautiful brown colored hair. Hannahxxrose has used this skin throughout most of her Minecraft life.

On Dream SMP, many members change their skin when there's a story event going on. Hannahxxrose has also altered her skin quite a few times. She has used a "leached" skin and "red banquet" skin other than her casual skin.

Hannahxxrose's role on Dream SMP

Dream SMP is a private and whitelisted multiplayer survival server created by Dream and GerogeNotFound. Over time, Dream invited many of his friends and content creators to come and play. All players follow scripts and do roleplay to create lore, thereby adding fun and entertaining new content to this server.

Hannahxxrose is a human-like being who loves to plant roses and trees on the Dream SMP. She has also stated that flowers and nature "keep her alive" and give her power. On hearing this, many fans started wondering whether she's a god or dryad. Overall, Hannahxxrose is a kind and helpful character, whereas depending on the situation, she's also capable of making tough decisions.

Interested readers can read more about her role on the Dream SMP Wiki,

Hannahxxrose's Texture pack

Hannahxxrose is an experienced PVP player with lots of achievements to her name. It is common for PVP players to use texture packs to get an advantage against their opponents in Minecraft mini-games like bedwars and skywars.

Hannahxxrose uses Flora 16x, which was created by YouTuber Looshy especially for her. It is also available to fans at no extra cost. In the past, Hannah has also made texture packs for herself and posted videos about them on her YouTube channels. Check out her Minecraft channel, Twitch, Twitter, and more here: