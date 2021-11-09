×
"Happy Birthday, big man": Minecraft streamers Tubbo, JackManifoldTV, and Quackity send birthday wishes to DanTDM as he turns 30

DanTDM has welcomed the thirties (Image via celebritynetworth)
Akshat Kabra
ANALYST
Modified Nov 09, 2021 01:25 PM IST
DanTDM is one of the most famous and oldest names in the Minecraft community. Not only is he popular with the game, but his fame reaches far in the online content creator community. And on November 8, the star celebrated his 30th birthday.

DanTDM is known as a veteran and is looked up to by many new Minecraft streamers. And when he tweeted on his 30th birthday, many other famous content creators chimed in and wished him a happy birthday.

30. 🥳 https://t.co/8cF0aQ1XXp

Minecraft streamers and other content creators wishing DanTDM on his birthday

Over nine years of his career, DanTDM has made many friends in the industry. Yesterday, many came forward to wish him on his birthday as the Minecraft sensation tweeted a sweet photo with his son celebrating his birthday.

@dantdm Happy b day king

Tubbo, another young Minecraft streamer, wished DanTDM on his birthday tweet. They have both played Minecraft and Among Us together.

@dantdm 30 babies?! Good for you Dantdm 🥰

Quackity, a popular Minecraft streamer, humorously commented on DanTDM's photo with his baby. The latter joined in with the joke, replying:

"I did my best..."
@dantdm Happy Birthday Big Man

JackManifold, another well-known Minecraft streamer, respectfully wished DanTDM a happy birthday.

@dantdm Welcome to the party pal! Happy birthday

Jacksepticeye, a world-famous YouTuber, wished DanTDM and jokingly welcomed him to the group of old content creators. The two have known each other for a long time as they are veteran content creators on YouTube.

@dantdm Almost my birthday twin, happy birthday Dan!!

CoryxKenshin, a fellow gaming YouTuber, also wished DanTDM. He stated that the latter is almost his birthday twin, as his birthday comes a day after. They both have also played many games together.

@dantdm Happy birthday old man

Thinknoodles, another veteran YouTuber, humorously wished DanTDM a happy birthday. They have also collaborated on many games.

@dantdm Happy birthday, brother!

Nadeshot, a former professional Call of Duty player and the CEO of 100Thieves, also wished DanTDM on his birthday. They have both played many games together since Nadeshot became a full-time content creator.

DanTDM started his YouTube channel nine years ago, in 2012. His first video was of Minecraft, and since then, it has been his main game. He has over 25 million subscribers on YouTube, making him a sensation in the online community.

He has collaborated with many famous online celebrities like Pewdiepie, Pokimane, KSI, Jacksepticeye, etc.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
