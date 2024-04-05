Hardcore mode could be more difficult in the bug-plagued Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Mojang Studios is finally going to add hardcore mode to Minecraft Bedrock Edition, which has been exclusive to Java Edition ever since the game was first released in 2011. This will now change as the latest Bedrock Edition beta and preview for the 1.21 update has a way to activate hardcore mode, something that many players have craved for years.

Although Bedrock Edition will finally receive hardcore mode, it might not be polished enough for it to work smoothly.

Why Minecraft Bedrock Edition's hardcore mode could be more difficult

What is hardcore mode in Minecraft?

For those who are unaware, hardcore mode is the most difficult game mode in Minecraft. When players die in a normal survival world, the game allows them to respawn and continue. This, however, is not possible in hardcore mode.

If players die in a hardcore world, they will never respawn again and won't be able to progress in that particular world. They will have to start a new game from scratch. This is what makes Minecraft hardcore mode one of the most challenging to survive in. It also makes the game much more realistic.

Apart from this special condition, a hardcore world spawns more hostile mobs with stronger stats.

Bugs in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Bedrock Edition has lots of bugs that can make hardcore mode extremely annoying and difficult (Image via Reddit/toofrossty)

Bedrock Edition was released a few years after Java Edition in 2016. It was available for several other platforms, making the block game more accessible. Even though the edition was released several years ago, Bedrock Edition is still plagued with a plethora of bugs. Mojang Studios works hard to fix as many glitches as they can, but players still encounter new ones and report them.

Many Bedrock Edition bugs result in player deaths, which makes the game unplayable. The edition has a bad reputation in the community, as many joke about how broken it is.

Due to this exact reason, a hardcore world in Minecraft Bedrock Edition would be harder to play, simply because players could encounter bugs that could outright kill them, and the mode will not let them respawn. As a result, minor bugs may unexpectedly put players in difficult situations.

How to test new hardcore mode in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

The latest beta preview will have a hardcore toggle button on the world creation page (Image via Mojang Studios)

As of now, the new hardcore world can be played on Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta and preview 1.21.0.20. This version can be installed from a device's store app by searching for Minecraft Preview.

Once downloaded and opened, players need to create a new world and toggle the hardcore mode option while setting its difficulty.