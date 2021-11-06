"He's a good man": Minecraft star TommyInnIt invites Mumbo Jumbo and Grian on his SMP server

Minecraft streamer TommyInnit is famous for calling popular personalities to his survival multiplayer server. In his most recent video, he invited Mumbo Jumbo and Grian to create a hilarious collab video.

On October 18, TommyInnit posted a screenshot of him and Mumbo Jumbo playing Minecraft with a caption signalling a competition. He later also confirmed that Smajor1995, JackManifoldTV, and Grian are also part of his upcoming video.

TommyInnit finally uploaded the video to his main YouTube channel. With two of the most family-friendly content creators and amusing manchild TommyInnit, this Minecraft video was bound to be hilarious.

Mumbo Jumbo and Grian join TommyInnit's Minecraft server, and the result is hilarious

TommyInnit is a part of the new generation of YouTubers. But Mumbo Jumbo and Grian are veterans of the Minecraft YouTube community. Because both of them are family-friendly content creators, watching them play with TommyInnit and JackManifoldTV, who are known for swearing a lot, was just hilarious.

In this video, TommyInnit and Mumbo Jumbo became a team, while poor Grian got stuck with JackManifoldTV. As explained by TommyInnit, Grian will only play if Jack and Tommy do not swear.

Grian's only rule was that if he's gonna do a video with me, we have to be PG.

Both teams decided to have a building competition. While Grian is a renowned Minecraft builder, he got handicapped by having JackManifoldTV by his side. Smajor1995 became the judge of this competition.

The first idea for building came from TommyInnit, who suggested Mumbo Jumbo to make a piston contraption to kill Grian. However, he took the hilarious idea back as he didn't want to anger Grian.

Meanwhile, Grian and JackManifoldTV were busy coming up with ideas. Grian suggested building a lovely shack, but Jack underestimated Grian's skill and said:

We can't win with a shack.

TommyInnit and Mumbo Jumbo decided upon collecting resources from the Nether for their house as nether blocks are easier to mine. After a hilarious conversation about their British accent, both returned to the Overworld and started building,

Grian and JackManifoldTB decided to build a cottage. They started collecting wood but were soon interrupted by TommyInnit as he tried to kill them using lava. Both Tommy and Jack had a hard time not swearing in front of Grian and Mumbo.

Grian built a beautiful cottage with a fantastic exterior design, but JackManifoldTV prevented him from giving a cozy inside decoration. JackManifoldTV created a pit inside the cottage.

Mumbo Jumbo and TommyInnit built a simple home with the necessary interior blocks. At 9:15, Tommy exclaimed as he watched Mumbo build the house:

He's a good man

After a tough contest and judging by Smajor1995, Grian's team won the competition. As part of the agreement, Tommy had to sadly giveaway his cherished elytra to Grian. The video ended with a literal blast as a creeper killed Smajor1995 and Mumbo Jumbo in Minecraft.

