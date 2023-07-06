Honeycomb in Minecraft: How to get, uses, crafting recipe, and more

In Minecraft, there are numerous items that players can obtain and use in every way imaginable. One of them is called a honeycomb. As the name suggests, this is related to the bee mob and where they naturally spawn and live. Though this item is not the most popular within the community, especially with new players, it is useful for specific activities.

A honeycomb is an item obtained from bee nests and beehives and can be used to craft blocks like beehives, candles, and honeycomb blocks. It can also be used to wax copper blocks. Mentioned below is everything you need to know about honeycomb in Minecraft.

Everything to know about honeycomb in Minecraft

How do I obtain honeycomb?

Honeycomb can be obtained by shearing bee nests or hives in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If you want to obtain honeycomb as an item, you first need to find a natural bee nest, frequently found hanging from trees in the forests. You can also find them by looking for bees flying around the area.

Remember to craft shears and a campfire before heading out to find bee nests, as both are extremely important.

Once you find a bee nest, you must observe whether the holes in the nest are filled with honey. If not, you won't be able to yield enough honeycombs. Ensure that bees find flowers and pick up the nectar to make honey in their nests. After a while, the nest will be filled with honey.

Place the campfire below the bee nest, leaving a single block space. Then, you can use the shears on the bee nest block to obtain a honeycomb.

A honeycomb can also be obtained if you already have a beehive where bees have harvested honey.

Honeycomb is used for crafting different blocks

The honeycomb item can be used to craft loads of blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once you have obtained a honeycomb, its most common use is to craft various blocks. First, if you want more honeycomb but do not want to stay in the forest for long, you can create a beehive, which acts exactly like a bee nest. You can lure bees into a custom-made honey harvesting area where several flowers will be present along with beehives.

Beehives are crafted with six types of planks and three honeycomb items. The honeycomb block is highly useful in certain builds and redstone contraptions. You will need four honeycomb items placed in a square on the crafting table to craft it.

Lastly, you can create a candle with one honeycomb item and string. It can be lit using flint and steel.

The crafting recipes for all the blocks can be seen in the picture provided above.

Applying honeycomb to blocks

Honeycomb can be applied to some Minecraft blocks (Image via Mojang)

Lastly, honeycomb blocks can be applied to all kinds of copper blocks and signs. This prevents a copper block from oxidizing and changing color with time, making any sign uneditable and permanent.

