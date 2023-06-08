How to make all types of hanging signs in Minecraft 1.20 update?

The Minecraft 1.20 update has brought many new features to the age-old sandbox title. Mojang successfully added various blocks, items, mobs, biomes, structures, etc. One of the brand-new blocks that was introduced right after the update was announced was hanging signs. These are variants of signs that players can craft and use. Until now, the only way for players to write and place a message in the world was by crafting regular signs and placing them upright on a block.

Now, with hanging signs, they can place them in various new ways. Here is a simple guide for crafting different kinds of these new blocks and how to place them.

Guide to crafting every hanging sign and ways to hang them in Minecraft 1.20 update

How to craft every hanging sign

Players will need all kinds of stripped wood log blocks to craft every type of hanging sign in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

First, players must learn that a hanging sign is crafted with six stripped wood logs of any kind and two chains. Hence, if they want to craft all kinds of hanging signs, they must gather stripped oak, dark oak, birch, cherry, acacia, bamboo, jungle, mangrove, and spruce wood log blocks. They can also be crafted with stripped, crimson, and warped stems.

To obtain them, players must find these trees and right-click on their log blocks with an axe to essentially strip them.

Users will also need lots of iron ingots and iron nuggets to craft chains that can be used to make new hanging signs with different stripped logs and stem blocks.

How to place hanging signs in different ways

Hanging signs can be placed in several ways on various block facets in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Once hanging signs are crafted, players can hang them in several ways. The appearance of these new signs is determined by which facet of a block they are hung on.

For example, if normally hung from the bottom of a block, both chains will appear vertical. However, if they are hanging from a small block with little surface area, both chains will essentially join.

Furthermore, if the sign is hung from the side of a block, a small horizontal wooden part will protrude out, to which both chains will be attached. These are all the different ways players can hang the new sign in the Minecraft 1.20 update.

Few new features with signs in the Minecraft 1.20 update

Of course, users can write whatever they want after hanging the sign. However, with the new update, players can also edit the sign. This means that even if a sign has something written on it, they can right-click it to rewrite the entire content.

Furthermore, text can be written on both faces of a sign. If users want to make a sign uneditable, they must wax it by applying honeycomb.

