How to edit signs in Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft 1.20, dubbed the "Trails & Tales" update, is bringing plenty of new content pertaining to archeology, new mobs, and quality-of-life improvements. One such improvement that has been previewed in the recent round of Java Edition snapshot and Bedrock previews pertains to in-game signs. To be specific, the recent betas have shown that Minecraft's 1.20 update will allow players to edit placed sign blocks.

Before this change was implemented, one would have to break a sign and place it again to change the text on its face unless certain mods were used. In addition to adding text editing, update 1.20 will also allow players to place text on both sides of a sign, and they can even keep others from editing it using a specific item.

But how exactly do Minecraft players edit signs in the upcoming update?

How to easily edit signs in Minecraft 1.20 and its betas

Editing a sign in Minecraft 1.20 only takes a single action (Image via Mojang)

If players are enjoying Minecraft's latest 1.20 snapshots or betas, all that's required to edit a sign is to interact with it after being placed. There's no need to break the sign and place it back down any longer.

This can be done with a blank sign or one with text already placed on it. Furthermore, it can be performed on both sides of a sign as long as the player is facing the appropriate side.

How to edit a sign in Minecraft 1.20 and its snapshots/previews

Place a sign in your hands and right-click or press the "place block" button on your controller. Pocket Edition users can simply tap the location they'd like to place the sign. The sign will automatically open up the text entry menu after being placed. Fill the sign with whatever text you'd like or leave it blank, then confirm your entry. At any time, if you'd like to edit the front or back of a sign, simply approach it and interact with it. This can be accomplished by right-clicking on the PC, tapping it on mobile, or pressing the "place/use item" button on your controller while aiming at the sign. The text entry menu should re-appear, allowing you to change the text at your leisure.

Since signs can be edited at will in update 1.20, the specter of sabotage exists as well. If any player can edit a sign, they may need some assurance that others won't mess it up by editing the text. Fortunately, the 1.20 update has accounted for this as well. One can use a honeycomb from a bee hive or nest to wax signs and ensure the text doesn't get edited.

While honeycombs can be helpful in protecting signs from being edited, it should be noted that the signs can still be broken and placed again, allowing players to edit the text.

